Rose Sarfo Launches Undergraduate Healthcare Scholarship to Cultivate Compassionate Service in Next-Generation Medical Professionals

LAS VEGAS, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rose Sarfo, a distinguished healthcare administrator and community advocate with nearly two decades of service in Southern Nevada, today announces the establishment of the Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students. This merit-based award provides $1,000 to an undergraduate student pursuing a career in the medical field, reflecting Ms. Sarfo’s enduring commitment to patient-centered care and community service.

The Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students is designed to support undergraduates who demonstrate not only academic promise but also a deep alignment with the values of compassion, integrity, and ethical responsibility. The scholarship recognizes that the future of healthcare depends on professionals who view medicine as a service to humanity rather than merely a profession.

“Healthcare is fundamentally about people—caring for them, advocating for them, and ensuring they receive dignified treatment regardless of their background,” said Rose Sarfo. “This scholarship represents my belief that investing in students who share these values is one of the most meaningful ways to strengthen our communities and the broader healthcare system.”

To be eligible for the Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited college or university within the United States. Candidates must be pursuing or planning to pursue a career in healthcare, including but not limited to medicine, nursing, allied health, public health, healthcare administration, and related fields. Applicants must also maintain good academic standing at their respective institutions.

The application process requires candidates to submit an original essay of 500 to 700 words responding to the following prompt: “Healthcare is built on compassion, service, and responsibility. How do you envision your future role in healthcare, and how will your education and personal values allow you to make a meaningful impact on patients, communities, or underserved populations?” Essays are evaluated based on originality, clarity, insight, and alignment with the values of service and compassion that define the Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students.

The scholarship reflects Ms. Sarfo’s nearly two decades of leadership in healthcare administration. As Office Manager and Treasurer of Vista Medical Associates in Las Vegas, she has played a central role in overseeing operations, patient coordination, and practice management for a clinic serving diverse and underserved populations. Her work emphasizes the importance of efficiency, empathy, and integrity in healthcare systems—values she now seeks to cultivate in the next generation of professionals through this scholarship.

The deadline to apply for the Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students is September 15, 2026. The winner will be announced on October 15, 2026. Full application details, including eligibility requirements and submission instructions, are available on the official scholarship website.

Rose Sarfo’s philanthropic vision extends beyond clinical operations. Alongside her family, she has supported youth development programs, volunteered with local outreach organizations, and participated in international medical missions to underserved communities in Ghana. These initiatives have provided free medical care, medications, and health education to thousands while also supporting vulnerable populations through food distribution and community aid. The Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students now serves as a formal extension of that lifelong dedication to service.

By creating this scholarship, Rose Sarfo invests directly in students who embody the principles of compassionate care and ethical responsibility. The award provides meaningful financial support while encouraging future healthcare professionals to carry forward a legacy of service that prioritizes patients and communities above all else.

About the Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students

The Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students awards $1,000 annually to an undergraduate student pursuing a healthcare career. Founded by healthcare administrator and philanthropist Rose Sarfo, the scholarship seeks to support students who demonstrate compassion, service, and ethical responsibility in their academic and personal pursuits.

Contact Information:

Spokesperson: Rose Sarfo

Organization: Rose Sarfo Scholarship for Healthcare Students

Website: https://rosesarfoscholarship.com/

Email: apply@rosesarfoscholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a5230f5-8d48-4d15-b0a1-818fd66185ff