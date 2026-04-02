Inc. Founders House Comes to Los Angeles with Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Molly Sims, and the founders of Kalshi, Sweetgreen, Olipop, Bombas, and More

Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, will bring its Inc. Founders House event series to Los Angeles for the first time on April 16, 2026, at the Regent Santa Monica Beach by IHG Hotels & Resorts (1700 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401) from 1 to 6:30 pm PT. To register to attend the event, please click here.

In the heart of L.A.’s entrepreneurial and creative scene, Inc. Founders House brings together innovators for an intimate experience designed to recharge, connect, and spark breakthrough ideas.

Speakers at the event will include:

Tyler Denk , co-founder and CEO, Beehiiv

, co-founder and CEO, Beehiiv Durana Elmi , co-founder, COO, and chief experience officer, Cymbiotika

, co-founder, COO, and chief experience officer, Cymbiotika Randy Goldberg , co-founder and chief brand officer, Bombas

, co-founder and chief brand officer, Bombas Ben Goodwin , founder, CEO, and formulator, OLIPOP

, founder, CEO, and formulator, OLIPOP Mike Hofman , editor-in-chief, Inc.

, editor-in-chief, Inc. John Imah , co-founder and CEO, SpreeAI

, co-founder and CEO, SpreeAI Nicolas Jammet , co-founder and chief concept officer, Sweetgreen

, co-founder and chief concept officer, Sweetgreen Luana Lopes Lara , co-founder and COO, Kalshi

, co-founder and COO, Kalshi Eva Longoria , co-founder and chief creative officer, Hyphenate Media Group

, co-founder and chief creative officer, Hyphenate Media Group Sameer Mehta , co-founder and CEO, Smash Kitchen

, co-founder and CEO, Smash Kitchen Maggie Sellers Reum , co-founder and CEO, Hot Smart Rich

, co-founder and CEO, Hot Smart Rich Tracee Ellis Ross , award-winning actress, producer, and founder and CEO, PATTERN Beauty

, award-winning actress, producer, and founder and CEO, PATTERN Beauty Molly Sims , entrepreneur, actress, podcast host, and founder, YSE Beauty

, entrepreneur, actress, podcast host, and founder, YSE Beauty Daniel Winer, co-founder and CEO, Hexclad



To view the full schedule of programming, or to register to attend the event, please click here.

“I try to get myself in a room full of founders any chance I get,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “So, with that in mind, we designed Inc. Founders House with the goal of bringing together innovators and builders from across industries to tell their stories, learn from one another, and, yes, to have a great and productive time.”

Built exclusively for entrepreneurs, Inc.’s Founders House events gather the visionary leaders fueling the future of industry and economic growth through the companies they build, the people they employ, and the communities they impact. Originally debuting in New York, the event has quickly scaled into a coast-to-coast series—drawing influential founders, CEOs, and cultural leaders as speakers.

Inc. is proud to acknowledge its partners for the event, which will bring to life unique experiences for attendees.

Capital One Business is back as the lead partner of Inc. Founders House, where it is hosting a Capital One Business Café featuring coffee drinks and espresso martinis. The excitement extends to the stage with a live Your Next Move founder-to-founder discussion featuring Tracee Ellis Ross, produced by Inc. and Capital One Business.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will welcome the Inc. Founders House to the Regent Santa Monica Beach, an elevated, upper-luxury coastal destination on the famed Ocean Avenue. Here, the IHG Lounge will allow attendees to network and relax in style while enjoying their time at Founders House

For more information, please visit events.inc.com/inc-founders-house-la-2026.





About Inc.



Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



Press Credentials



Press credentials for this event are available to credentialed members of the media only. To request press credentials, or for media requests, please contact Alyssa Carroll, head of communications for Fast Company and Inc., at press@mansueto.com.