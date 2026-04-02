Nihar Gala Launches Annual Scholarship to Cultivate Next Generation of American Entrepreneurs

SEAFORD, Del., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs today announced its call for applications, marking a continued commitment to fostering innovative business leadership among undergraduate and aspiring university students across the United States. Established by physician and entrepreneur Nihar Gala, this merit-based award aims to reduce financial barriers for students who possess the vision and resilience required to launch their own ventures.

As the Founder and CEO of Alpha Care Medical, a premier primary care network operating four locations throughout Delaware, Nihar Gala understands the intersection of discipline, perseverance, and strategic risk-taking. Drawing from his experience building a healthcare organization that serves diverse communities, Nihar Gala established this scholarship in 2022 to mentor and support the next wave of business founders.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000 to a single recipient. To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled undergraduate students at an accredited United States university studying business, or high school seniors planning to enroll in a business or entrepreneurship program. Candidates must demonstrate a keen interest in launching their own company upon graduation.

“Entrepreneurship requires not only a strong business acumen but also the ability to navigate adversity,” Nihar Gala stated. “This scholarship seeks to identify students who have already demonstrated the kind of resilience that defines successful founders. By supporting their education, we invest in the future of American innovation.”

The selection process centers on a creative essay competition. Interested students must submit an original essay of fewer than 1,000 words responding to the following prompt: “Describe one of the most difficult events in your life, and how you overcame that event and learned from it to better yourself.” This approach aligns with Nihar Gala’s belief that personal growth and the capacity to overcome obstacles are fundamental traits of effective leadership.

The deadline for submissions is October 15, 2026. The winner will be publicly announced on November 15, 2026. The scholarship is open to eligible students nationwide and is not restricted to residents of any specific city or state, ensuring a broad and inclusive applicant pool.

Applicants can find the complete submission guidelines, including the required application form and essay instructions, by visiting the official website at https://nihargalascholarship.com/.

Nihar Gala brings a unique perspective to business leadership, grounded in a career that spans rigorous medical training and executive management. After earning his medical degree from Rutgers University in 2012, he completed his residency and later launched Alpha Care Medical in 2017. Under his leadership, the organization has grown into a comprehensive primary care provider specializing in integrative medicine, behavioral health, psychiatry, and opioid addiction treatment. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Hindi, Nihar Gala leverages his multilingual capabilities to serve a culturally diverse patient population across Delaware.

Through this scholarship initiative, Nihar Gala continues to bridge the gap between academic ambition and real-world business execution, ensuring that aspiring entrepreneurs have the financial support and recognition needed to pursue their goals.

Contact:

Spokesperson: Nihar Gala

Organization: Nihar Gala Scholarship for American Entrepreneurs

Website: https://nihargalascholarship.com/

Email: apply@nihargalascholarship.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9845cddc-6961-4007-915d-f4791ae181c0