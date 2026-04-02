EXL announces a strategic services collaboration with Google Cloud

NEW YORK, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to provide services that can accelerate AI-led transformation and drive business outcomes for clients.

EXL will collaborate closely with Google Cloud to help clients scale enterprise AI, turn data into strategic assets, and drive cloud modernization across priority markets and industries. This effort will help accelerate EXL’s Google Cloud practice by expanding capabilities across priority sales plays, supporting global expansion into new markets, and deepening co-innovation and go-to-market execution.

Through this collaboration, EXL will expand its portfolio of Google Cloud-powered AI solutions to help organizations modernize and transform customer engagement and operational processes in financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and utilities and retail.

“EXL’s performance as a managed partner reflects the strength of pairing deep domain expertise with strong execution in data, analytics, AI and cloud transformation,” said Erez Wohl, managing director, System Integration Partnerships, Google Cloud. “EXL has demonstrated capabilities across data, AI and customer experience. We look forward to deepening our collaboration as a global strategic services partner.”

EXL has developed advanced frameworks and accelerators that help organizations analyze, optimize and redesign customer interactions and business workflows. These capabilities enable clients to identify opportunities for AI adoption, streamline implementation and improve productivity through data-driven insights.

EXL recently deployed an AI-enabled solution developed using this framework for a Fortune 500 healthcare client, which transformed complex benefit management workflows and automated key processes. The solution supports efficient, transparent and accurate processing of millions of claims while reducing manual effort and accruing significant cost savings to the client. EXL is currently delivering powerful AI transformation across clients in banking, utilities and healthcare.

“This collaboration enables us to scale innovation faster, deepen our Google Cloud capabilities and deliver measurable business impact for our clients worldwide,” said Vishal Chhibbar, executive vice president, chief growth officer and head of international growth markets at EXL. “EXL’s collaboration with Google Cloud is helping clients reimagine their workflows by leveraging the transformative power of data and agentic AI.”

EXL’s recognition was driven by its ability to demonstrate business value at scale, supported by more than 800 AI-technical specialists trained across Google Cloud’s advanced AI solutions. The company also demonstrated strong momentum through marquee client wins, a robust customer experience pipeline, disciplined partner governance, and close alignment across executive, product and field teams.

Learn more about how EXL collaborates with Google Cloud here .

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 65,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.