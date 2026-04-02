Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors Announce 2026 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors today unveils the 2026 Best of Sensors Awards finalists, recognizing the most innovative technologies, visionary companies, and standout individuals shaping the future of sensing and electronics.
The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Finalists were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.
“We’re excited to celebrate this year’s finalists—each marking a significant advance in sensing technology and the electronics industry. The finalists showcase the vibrant, cross-disciplinary innovation driving the industry forward. We look forward to honoring them live at Sensors Converge,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.
The Best of Sensors Awards program finalists include:
Product Innovation Awards
Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:
Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution
- Electro Scan Solar Drone - Electro Scan Inc.
Best AI & Edge Computing Solution
- ECS-DoT, submitted by EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary
- i.MX RT700, submitted by NXP Semiconductors
- Synaptics Astra SL2610, submitted by Synaptics
- Sport-IQ, submitted by Synetiq Technologies
- PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor, submitted by Tiami Networks
Best Automotive & Mobility Solution
- Calyo Pulse, submitted by Calyo
- XENSIV TCI-B Integrated Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor, submitted by Infineon Technologies
- Syntiant Automotive Security & Safety Solution (SASSS), submitted by Syntiant Corp.
- Teradar Summit, submitted by Teradar
- AWR2188 Single-chip 8RX/8TX cascadable 76GHz-to-81GHz transceiver, submitted by Texas Instruments
Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution
- AI Gesture Recognition with Analog Front-End IC for EMG - Aizip, Inc. & Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
- XENSIV IM65D130M digital PDM MEMS microphone - Infineon Technologies
Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution
- Polar ID, submitted by Metalenz
- AuraGO, submitted by Q3D Sensing, Inc.
- VD1943 image sensor, submitted by STMicroelectronics
- VL53L9CX imaging sensor, submitted by STMicroelectronics
- edgeRX Vision, submitted by TDK SensEI
Best Industrial & IIoT Solution
- Kurasense C300FX, submitted by Kurabo Industries Ltd.
- LF53466 and LF53464 TMR High-Precision Magnetic Angle Sensors, submitted by Littelfuse, Inc.
- MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-Chip (SoC), submitted by Morse Micro
- MethaneTrack™ Automated Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, submitted by NevadaNano
- Waites Condition Monitoring Sensors, submitted by Waites Sensor Technologies
Best Instrumentation & Test Solution
- REF81 buried Zener precision voltage reference - Texas Instruments
- MEMS mass flow sensor FS4000 - Siargo Ltd.
Best IoT & Connectivity Solution
- A Network Beyond - floLIVE
- InPlay IN120 NanoBeacon™ Wireless Sensor SoC - InPlay Inc
- SiMG301 - Silicon Labs
- SPARK SR1120 LE-UWB Wireless Transceiver - SPARK Microsystems
- Talaria 6 Family of SoCs (INP6120 / INP6220) + Green Tea Studio - InnoPhase IoT
Best MEMS Solution
- XENSIV TCI-B Integrated Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor - Infineon Technologies
- MMS101 - MEMS Digital 6 Axis Force/Torque Sensor - MinebeaMitsumi
- Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) Flammable Gas Sensor - NevadaNano
- Titan Platform - SiTime's Sixth-Generation MEMS Resonator Family - SiTime
- STA320 DualMode MEMS Oscillator - STATHERA
Best Power & Sustainability Solution
- Atombeam Neurpac - Atombeam
- BQ41Z90 with Dynamic Z-Track™ technology - Texas Instruments
- LF21173TMR & LF21177TMR Ultra-Low-Power TMR Switches - Littelfuse, Inc.
Best Smart Infrastructure Solution
- PCTB100 - BLE Temperature and Humidity Sensor Tag - Powercast Corporation
- SCD53 - Sensirion
Individual & Community Excellence Finalists
Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:
Company of the Year
- Analog Devices
- Infineon
- Sensirion
- STMicroelectronics
- Texas Instruments
Startup of the Year
- Aizip, Inc.
- Ogooue Corps Technologies
- Q3D Sensing, Inc.
- Tiami Networks
- Zepsor Technologies
Executive of the Year
- Joseph Bousaba, CEO, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company
- Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, Bosch Sensortec
- Kieran Harney, CEO, Sensibel
- Rajesh Vashist, CEO & Chairman of the Board, SiTime
Woman of the Year
- Aicha Evans, CEO, Zoox
- Mouna Elkhatib, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, AONDevices, Inc.
- Jessica Gomez, Founder & CEO, Rogue Valley Microdevices
- Beth Rowe, EVP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, SiTime
- Tianyue Yu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Q3D Sensing, Inc.
View on website here.
Award winners will be revealed on Wednesday, May 6 during a live ceremony at Sensors Converge, which takes place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.
Join the Celebration
For more information or to register, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com. For media registration, click here. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marian Sandberg at msandberg@questex.com. Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and TikTok.
About Sensors Converge
Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com.
About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Charlene Soucy
Sensors Converge
csoucy@questex.com