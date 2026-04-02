Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors Announce 2026 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Sensors today unveils the 2026 Best of Sensors Awards finalists, recognizing the most innovative technologies, visionary companies, and standout individuals shaping the future of sensing and electronics.

The awards program is an integral part of Sensors Converge 2026, taking place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Finalists were selected from an outstanding number of submissions and evaluated by a panel of industry judges.

“We’re excited to celebrate this year’s finalists—each marking a significant advance in sensing technology and the electronics industry. The finalists showcase the vibrant, cross-disciplinary innovation driving the industry forward. We look forward to honoring them live at Sensors Converge,” said David Drain, Show Director, Sensors Converge.

The Best of Sensors Awards program finalists include:

Product Innovation Awards

Recognizing groundbreaking advancements in sensor technology and the electronics ecosystem:

Best Agriculture & Environmental Solution

Electro Scan Solar Drone - Electro Scan Inc.



Best AI & Edge Computing Solution

ECS-DoT, submitted by EMASS, a Nanoveu subsidiary

i.MX RT700, submitted by NXP Semiconductors

Synaptics Astra SL2610, submitted by Synaptics

Sport-IQ, submitted by Synetiq Technologies

PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor, submitted by Tiami Networks



Best Automotive & Mobility Solution

Calyo Pulse, submitted by Calyo

XENSIV TCI-B Integrated Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor, submitted by Infineon Technologies

Syntiant Automotive Security & Safety Solution (SASSS), submitted by Syntiant Corp.

Teradar Summit, submitted by Teradar

AWR2188 Single-chip 8RX/8TX cascadable 76GHz-to-81GHz transceiver, submitted by Texas Instruments



Best Healthcare & Wearable Solution

AI Gesture Recognition with Analog Front-End IC for EMG - Aizip, Inc. & Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

XENSIV IM65D130M digital PDM MEMS microphone - Infineon Technologies

Best Imaging & Optical Sensing Solution

Polar ID, submitted by Metalenz

AuraGO, submitted by Q3D Sensing, Inc.

VD1943 image sensor, submitted by STMicroelectronics

VL53L9CX imaging sensor, submitted by STMicroelectronics

edgeRX Vision, submitted by TDK SensEI



Best Industrial & IIoT Solution

Kurasense C300FX, submitted by Kurabo Industries Ltd.

LF53466 and LF53464 TMR High-Precision Magnetic Angle Sensors, submitted by Littelfuse, Inc.

MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow System-on-Chip (SoC), submitted by Morse Micro

MethaneTrack™ Automated Continuous Emissions Monitoring System, submitted by NevadaNano

Waites Condition Monitoring Sensors, submitted by Waites Sensor Technologies



Best Instrumentation & Test Solution

REF81 buried Zener precision voltage reference - Texas Instruments

MEMS mass flow sensor FS4000 - Siargo Ltd.

Best IoT & Connectivity Solution

A Network Beyond - floLIVE

InPlay IN120 NanoBeacon™ Wireless Sensor SoC - InPlay Inc

SiMG301 - Silicon Labs

SPARK SR1120 LE-UWB Wireless Transceiver - SPARK Microsystems

Talaria 6 Family of SoCs (INP6120 / INP6220) + Green Tea Studio - InnoPhase IoT



Best MEMS Solution

XENSIV TCI-B Integrated Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor - Infineon Technologies

MMS101 - MEMS Digital 6 Axis Force/Torque Sensor - MinebeaMitsumi

Molecular Property Spectrometer (MPS) Flammable Gas Sensor - NevadaNano

Titan Platform - SiTime's Sixth-Generation MEMS Resonator Family - SiTime

STA320 DualMode MEMS Oscillator - STATHERA



Best Power & Sustainability Solution

Atombeam Neurpac - Atombeam

BQ41Z90 with Dynamic Z-Track™ technology - Texas Instruments

LF21173TMR & LF21177TMR Ultra-Low-Power TMR Switches - Littelfuse, Inc.



Best Smart Infrastructure Solution

PCTB100 - BLE Temperature and Humidity Sensor Tag - Powercast Corporation

SCD53 - Sensirion

Individual & Community Excellence Finalists

Celebrating the individuals and companies shaping the industry:

Company of the Year

Analog Devices

Infineon

Sensirion

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments



Startup of the Year

Aizip, Inc.

Ogooue Corps Technologies

Q3D Sensing, Inc.

Tiami Networks

Zepsor Technologies



Executive of the Year

Joseph Bousaba, CEO, InvenSense, a TDK Group Company

Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, Bosch Sensortec

Kieran Harney, CEO, Sensibel

Rajesh Vashist, CEO & Chairman of the Board, SiTime

Woman of the Year

Aicha Evans, CEO, Zoox

Mouna Elkhatib, Co-Founder, CEO & CTO, AONDevices, Inc.

Jessica Gomez, Founder & CEO, Rogue Valley Microdevices

Beth Rowe, EVP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, SiTime

Tianyue Yu, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Q3D Sensing, Inc.



View on website here.

Award winners will be revealed on Wednesday, May 6 during a live ceremony at Sensors Converge, which takes place May 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California.

Join the Celebration

For more information or to register, visit: www.sensorsconverge.com . For media registration, click here. For exhibit or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marian Sandberg at msandberg@questex.com . Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and TikTok .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge (www.sensorsconverge.com), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start over 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Experiential Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Sensors at www.fiercesensors.com .

About Questex

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Media Contact

Charlene Soucy

Sensors Converge

csoucy@questex.com