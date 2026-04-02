Fresh Gourmet Launches Bacon Pieces in the Produce Aisle—With a Steamy Assist from Bachelor Nation’s Aaron Clancy

LOS ANGELES, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Gourmet, the go-to brand for crunch-forward croutons, scrumptious salad toppings and so much more, is shaking things up at grocery stores nationwide in a way consumers won’t see coming—by bringing bacon to the produce aisle.

With the launch of its two new Bacon Pieces products, Real and Uncured, the brand is redefining where, and how, shoppers discover bold flavor. Merchandised alongside fresh vegetables instead of the traditional center-store aisle, the product invites shoppers to rethink their salads, sides, and everyday meals.

To bring these products and their unique position on shelves to life, Fresh Gourmet teamed up with Aaron Clancy, fan favorite from The Bachelorette and two-time finalist on Bachelor In Paradise, for a cheeky new campaign that’s already turning heads.

In a playfully steamy video set in the fresh produce aisle, Clancy is typecast as the ultimate heartthrob, Bacon Pieces, surrounded by flirtatious vegetables vying for his attention. The video humorously captures what happens when irresistible flavor comes face to face with impassioned produce.

And Clancy’s massive following is eating it up, as evidenced the response to the content (HERE), as well a tongue-in-cheek Instagram Poll asking which fresh produce item should be Bacon’s Bae (HERE).

“This launch is all about reimagining where bacon pieces belong,” says Krista Locke, VP of Marketing for Fresh Gourmet. “By placing Bacon Pieces in the produce department, we’re making it easier, and more inspiring, for shoppers to elevate fresh foods in a way that feels fun, indulgent, and totally unexpected.”

While bacon pieces have long been a pantry staple, Fresh Gourmet’s approach brings them closer to where they’re most often used, on salads, baked potatoes, and vegetable-forward meals, bridging the gap between convenience and freshness.

And with Clancy at the center of the campaign, the brand is leaning fully into entertainment-first storytelling to spark conversation.

“This is the role I was born to play,” says Clancy. “If only I were as craveable as Bacon Pieces.”

The campaign rolls out across digital and social platforms this season, inviting shoppers to see their grocery store, and their salads, in a whole new light.

About Fresh Gourmet Company

Fresh Gourmet Company is a trusted partner for packaged produce complements that inspire fresh produce consumption through innovative products, quality ingredients, and practical merchandising solutions. The company's portfolio features consumer favorites such as Fresh Gourmet croutons and salad toppings, Concord Foods guacamole mixes and seasonings, Italia Garden squeeze citrus, and Simply Concord caramels and sauces. Fresh Gourmet Company manufactures and distributes its products nationwide, serving major, regional, and e-commerce retail channels. For more information visit www.freshgourmetcompany.com

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/116814d6-3c25-443c-a8cf-c17042d89358