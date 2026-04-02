Toll Brothers Honored at the New Jersey Builders Association Awards

FREEHOLD, N.J., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company’s New Jersey division was recently honored with 10 awards at the Sales and Marketing Awards (SAM) ceremony presented by the New Jersey Builders Association held recently at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Two Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey were honored with the coveted “Community of the Year” award: Canter Square in Manalapan and Regency at Cranbury in Cranbury. The Toll Brothers Design Studio in Dayton was also honored with the Best Design Center award.

Presented by the New Jersey Builders Association, the SAM Awards honors home builders of the New Jersey Builders Associations who have made major contributions to the home building industry. The awards span categories from product and design to advertising, marketing, and professional achievements. Toll Brothers was selected as the winner in the following categories:

In addition, Toll Brothers sales representatives were recognized for their professional sales achievements, with Million Dollar Club honors.

“We are so honored to once again be recognized for excellence among our peers and friends in the New Jersey building industry,” said Jill Sarcia, Division President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “These awards are a testament to our devoted Toll Brothers team members who are focused on upholding the Toll Brothers brand with the highest standards in every home, proudly building luxury communities across the state of New Jersey since 1982.”

For more information on Toll Brothers communities in New Jersey, visit TollBrothers.com/NewJersey.

About Toll Brothers



Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)