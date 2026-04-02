Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at South Park, is coming soon to Charlotte, North Carolina. This stylish townhome community will feature thoughtfully designed floor plans in a desirable location just minutes from SouthPark Mall and Uptown Charlotte. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late 2026.





Located in a vibrant neighborhood brimming with upscale shopping and dining, Toll Brothers at South Park will feature elegant townhomes offering over 2,000 square feet of bright open-concept living space, private covered outdoor living areas, convenient two-car garages, and versatile secondary bedroom suites. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Townhomes are anticipated to be priced from the mid-$900,000s.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





With low-maintenance living that includes lawn maintenance and trash removal, residents will have more time to enjoy all that SouthPark has to offer. Located less than a mile from SouthPark Mall, homeowners will benefit from close proximity to luxury retailers, a variety of restaurants, outdoor recreation, and lively Uptown Charlotte.





"This upcoming luxury townhome community reflects the kind of refined, walkable lifestyle today’s buyers are looking for," said Ryan Switzer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Charlotte. "Adjacent to the upscale SouthPark Mall, residents will enjoy an unmatched combination of elegant townhome designs, modern convenience, and proximity to one of Charlotte’s most vibrant and established destinations."

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at South Park, call (866) 232-1719 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

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