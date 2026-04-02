Seaport Research Partners Expands Consumer Franchise with Addition of Veteran Analysts Gerrick Johnson and John Kernan with 50 Years of Combined Wall Street Experience

NEW YORK, NY, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Seaport Research Partners (SRP), a rapidly expanding independent equities platform, today announced the addition of veteran analysts Gerrick Johnson and John Kernan, CFA, CAIA to its Consumer research team. The appointments extend SRP's sector coverage and reinforce the firm's standing as a destination of choice for senior talent seeking ownership, independence, and economics aligned with performance — a signal of platform strength as much as a personnel announcement.

The appointments reflect SRP's differentiated model, which is built around empowering senior analysts to operate as entrepreneurial franchise leaders while delivering independent, high-conviction perspectives to a select institutional client base.

Gerrick Johnson brings more than 30 years of experience across the buy-side, investor relations, and sell-side, most recently at BMO Capital Markets. He is widely recognized for his on-the-ground research approach across toys, games, leisure, and outdoor recreation — with deep industry relationships and channel checks that have consistently delivered differentiated insight into consumer demand trends and competitive dynamics.

John Kernan, CFA, CAIA, joins with more than 20 years of experience in Consumer and Retail research, most recently at TD Cowen, where he led the Specialty Softlines and Department Stores team to Extel rankings in both 2024 and 2025. He is known for his extensive global client and corporate relationships, scalable research platform, and a consistent track record of driving broker vote growth through proprietary, non-consensus insights.

"Across Wall Street, we are seeing a structural shift — seasoned analysts increasingly want ownership, flexibility, and economics aligned with performance," said Tim Arthurs, Co-Founder of Seaport Research Partners. "Our platform is purpose-built for exactly that. Both Gerrick and John have built exceptional franchises throughout their careers, and we are proud to provide the infrastructure and alignment to help them extend those franchises further."

With these additions, SRP's Consumer research coverage now spans: Airlines (Dan McKenzie), Auto Retailers (Glenn Chin), Coatings & Paints (Mike Harrison), Building Products & Homebuilders (Ken Zener), Footwear & Apparel (Mitch Kummentz), Casinos & Global Gaming (Vitaly Umansky), Leisure & Recreation Products (Gerrick Johnson), Sports & Entertainment (David Joyce), and Specialty Retail & Consumer Brands (John Kernan).

About Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners (SRP) is the premier independent equities platform for entrepreneurial equity analysts — offering the pedigree, reach, and infrastructure of a major firm, with the flexibility, ownership, and economic alignment that the modern analyst market demands.

Since its formation in 2021, SRP has added 26 senior equity analysts and strategists, now providing coverage across more than 10 sectors and 60 industries. SRP professionals average 20 years of experience, the majority with prior tenure at bulge bracket firms and many holding industry recognitions including Institutional Investor rankings.

Through a performance-aligned business model, SRP empowers senior analysts by reshaping economics and delivering a fully integrated platform to support, enhance, and grow their franchise.

SRP operates as a registered investment advisor and broker dealer as a division of Seaport Global Securities (SGS). The SGS platform provides established global client relationships. SGS' more than 200 sales and trading professionals cover over 4,000 institutional accounts across the capital structure, including asset management, global equity and debt capital markets.

The firm also provides a full suite of corporate access services encompassing multi-sector and sector-specific conferences, fixed income and derivatives research, and investment banking. SGS maintains offices across the United States and in London, Singapore, and Dubai.





For more information, visit www.seaportrp.com.

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For more information about Seaport Research Partners, contact the company here:



Seaport Research Partners

Justin Cable

949-274-8052

hello@seaportrp.com

360 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10017