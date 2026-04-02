The Thurgood Marshall College Fund and Association of College and University Educators expand partnership

Washington, D.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) are expanding their partnership through the Community for HBCU Advancement Through Networked Growth and Excellence (CHANGE) Initiative.

CHANGE is a nationwide initiative, fully funded by TMCF, focused on faculty and staff growth. It establishes professional development as a key strategic tool to improve student outcomes, elevate institutional standards and build lasting capability across the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU) community.

“This partnership helps strengthen our institutions at the core: in the classroom,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said. “Our students deserve access to the best educators in their development journey as the next generation of workforce talent. Together, this strategic partnership produces evidence-based teaching excellence, improved retention and persistence, measurable student gains and so much more.”

The organizations are launching the 2026 cohort of 10 institutions, which includes five continuing institutions from the previous initiative and five newly invited institutions.

"The CHANGE Initiative deepens ACUE’s partnership with TMCF—moving beyond faculty certification to create a whole‑campus ecosystem that strengthens teaching, staff development, and well-being while driving measurable student success,” Andrew Hermalyn, ACUE chairman & CEO, said. “This partnership puts practical, evidence‑based support where it matters most—in the classroom and across campus operations—so HBCUs can accelerate impact, increase visibility and foster long‑term institutional capacity building."

Building on the success of earlier ACUE partnerships, this expansion scales participation and integrates more deeply into campus operations. It also introduces a new research focus and strengthens ties between HBCUs through a shared national network. The CHANGE initiative also expands access to professional development, including courses leading to the only nationally recognized Effective Teaching certification, endorsed by the American Council on Education (ACE), and a community of practice offering continued learning on timely topics shaping higher education today.

New aspects of the initiative include:

Unlimited faculty and staff access, allowing institutions to scale professional learning available through the initiative

Expansion beyond faculty to include academic leadership, student-facing teams and instructional support staff

Support for longitudinal research, institutional learning and continuous improvement

A well-being and support component for faculty and staff at HBCUs is another addition to the initiative. By utilizing learning formats such as workshops, blogs and collaborative forums, the program offers hands-on tools and community-focused strategies for faculty and staff designed to improve institutional culture and student success.

"After five years working with TMCF and its member institutions, we've seen what's possible when HBCU faculty have the right support, tools and community around them,” Barika Barboza, academic director at ACUE, said. “They engage deeply, implement new teaching practices and transform their classrooms. This next phase expands on that momentum by empowering more faculty and staff to impact even more students across member institutions."

About Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit tmcf.org.

About Association of College and University Educators

The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to student success through high-quality instruction. In partnership with higher education institutions, we offer the only nationally recognized Effective Teaching certification, endorsed by the American Council on Education (ACE), supported by a vibrant community of practice focused on advancing teaching excellence.

ACUE certified faculty deliver exceptional teaching in every class, resulting in higher student engagement, improved achievement, and stronger retention—outcomes that enhance institutional impact and support long-term student success. Learn more at acue.org.