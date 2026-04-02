IGEL Now & Next® 2026 Concludes in Miami with Breakthroughs in Secure Endpoints, Modern EUC, and Ecosystem Innovation

MIAMI, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today concluded IGEL Now & Next® 2026 in Miami Beach after unveiling 23 major announcements across endpoint security, digital workspace delivery, business continuity, IT-OT convergence, and ecosystem innovation.

This year’s announcements reflected growing enterprise demand for secure, resilient, and operationally efficient endpoint strategies across hybrid, frontline, healthcare, and operational environments. Together, they show how IGEL is helping organizations reduce risk and cost while improving control, resilience, and user experience at the endpoint.

“Organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize endpoint strategy without adding cost, complexity, or operational risk,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “What we announced at Now & Next® 2026 shows how IGEL is helping customers build a trusted endpoint foundation that is secure by design, simpler to manage, and flexible enough to adapt to real-world roles and business demands.”

Highlights from IGEL Now & Next® 2026

The breakthroughs presented during this year’s conference showcase how IGEL is extending its trusted endpoint foundation into a broader Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for enterprise, frontline, healthcare, and operational environments.

Key announcements included:

IGEL Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™

IGEL IT for OT — IGEL Adaptive Secure OT™

IGEL Contextual Access™

New distribution partnership with Exclusive Networks

IGEL and Microsoft blueprints for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365

IGEL Accelerator™ for Omnissa (formerly VMware EUC) Horizon

IGEL Insights™ Dashboard

IGEL Insights™ integration with Omnissa Intelligence

IGEL Agent for Imprivata WebSSO with facial recognition support



IGEL Managed Hypervisor™ Backup & Restore



IGEL Managed Hypervisor™ Published Apps

IGEL Managed Containers™

IGEL for Windows app

Palo Alto GlobalProtect Client

Netskope One Enterprise Browser and Client

Evidian and Nymi support for manufacturing

IGEL OS 12 FIPS 140-3

Nerdio Manager integration with Universal Management Suite

IGEL BC&DR™ Emergency Management

IGEL Secure Contact Center

IGEL AI Armor™ Ollama support

IGEL Trusted Macro Secure Enclave™

IGEL OS 12 for Arm Aava tablet support





The event also highlighted broader ecosystem momentum, including an expanded partnership with Omnissa focused on secure endpoint deployment, healthcare resilience, and digital employee experience observability; new Microsoft reference architectures for secure access to Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop from IGEL-powered endpoints; and a strategic distribution partnership with Exclusive Networks to expand IGEL’s reach across security-first partner ecosystems.

Community, recognition, and event milestones

Now & Next 2026 also showcased the customer and partner community shaping IGEL’s growth. Alongside its technology announcements, IGEL introduced Unlocking Endpoint ROI with IGEL, a new study spotlighting the financial and operational impact of endpoint modernization, honored standout customers through the Now & Next Awards, and launched a sustainability initiative with Plant-for-the-Planet to plant one tree for every attendee. The event also recognized outstanding ecosystem achievement through the 2026 IGEL Ready Partner of the Year Awards.

IGEL also extends its thanks to the event’s 21 sponsors for helping make Now & Next 2026 a success and for continuing to strengthen the broader IGEL ecosystem.

IGEL Now & Next® 2026 session content will be made available on demand. To learn more about these and other announcements from IGEL Now & Next 2026, visit igel.com/nowandnext2026.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model™ that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

Media Contacts

Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cb4ff09-0888-4386-94b6-1d6d1667148d