NOVARC TECHNOLOGIES NAMED TO THE FINANCIAL TIMES: THE AMERICAS’ FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES 2026

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc., a full-stack AI robotics company pioneering automated welding solutions, today announced the company has been named to The Financial Times’ list of The America’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 for the fourth year.

This prestigious award is presented by Financial Times and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today and can be viewed on the FT.com website .

“We are very pleased to be once again named to this prestigious Financial Times’ list,” said Donato Montanari, Novarc’s CTO. “We are passionate about building the future and essential infrastructure through automation solutions that bring the precision of human expertise through AI to articulated robots, cobots and mechanized welders.”

Novarc placed #140 out of the 500 companies that made the annual ranking, recognizing those companies that grew fastest in The Americas by examining their highest compound annual growth (CAGR) in revenues between 2021 and 2024.

The creation of the ranking was based on the following criteria: Revenue of at least US $100,000 generated in 2021; revenue of at least US $1.5M generated in 2024; the company is independent (the company is not a subsidiary or branch office of any kind); the company is headquartered in one of 20 American countries; and, revenue growth was primarily organic between 2021 and 2024.

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About Novarc Technologies:

As a proven pioneer in the field of welding automation, Novarc Technologies is a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions for challenging welding applications. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is recognized by customers globally for its impact in the fabrication industry. For more information, visit novarctech.com

For more information, please contact:

Debra Hadden, Novarc Technologies Inc., +1 604 240-3196 debra@novarctech.com

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