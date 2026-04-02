Astrion Names Tom Vice Executive Chair and CEO, Appoints Eric Brown President of Space Operations and Allied Missions and Conn Doherty Chief Growth Officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrion today announced the appointment of Tom Vice as executive chair and chief executive officer, effective immediately. The company also announced the appointment of Eric Brown as president, Space Operations and Allied Missions, and Conn Doherty as chief growth officer.

These appointments build on the strength of Astrion’s exceptional team and reflect the company’s continued investment in leadership, innovation, and mission execution. Together, Astrion is focused on delivering greater speed, capability, and operational impact for customers across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, space operations, and allied missions.

Astrion is building upon its industry-leading capabilities in systems engineering, threat analysis, modeling and simulation, test and evaluation, and training to turn deep mission understanding into proven, reliable, and resilient operational capability — accelerating deployment, rapidly applying operational learning, and delivering greater mission impact at speed.

“Mission demands are increasing in speed, complexity, and consequence,” said Vice. “Astrion’s strength starts with its people — a talented team with deep mission understanding, strong customer relationships, and a proven record of execution. We are building on that foundation with focus, urgency, and resolve — strengthening what we do best today while expanding the operational capabilities, integrated solutions, and innovative technologies we bring to our customers. We intend to build on Astrion’s strengths and deliver greater capability, broader innovation, and more decisive impact for the missions we serve.”

Vice succeeds Dave Zolet, who has led Astrion since the company’s launch in 2023 and helped establish the company’s strong operational base.

"Building Astrion from three separate businesses into a $1B+ company is something I will always be proud of,” said Zolet. “More than the numbers, I am proud of the team we built and the mission they show up for every day. Their talent, commitment, and mission focus is what makes Astrion truly stand apart in this industry.”

Vice brings a distinguished record of leading transformation, scaling advanced technology businesses, and delivering growth in highly strategic markets. He previously served as chief executive officer of Sierra Space, where he helped build the company into a $5.4 billion enterprise, led $1.7 billion in Series A and B capital raises, and helped secure major national security and defense programs. Before Sierra Space, he served as chairman, CEO, and president of Aerion Corporation. Earlier in his career, he spent substantial time at Northrop Grumman, including as president of the company’s Aerospace Systems sector, a global advanced technology business with approximately 23,000 employees, and as president of Northrop Grumman’s Technical Services sector, a recognized leader in integrated logistics, modernization, defense and government services, and training solutions, with more than 19,500 team members across more than 300 locations in all 50 states and 29 countries.

As president of Space Operations and Allied Missions, Eric Brown brings deep experience in space and national security missions and a strong record of advancing complex capabilities for critical customers. He most recently served as vice president, Mission Strategy & Advanced Capabilities at Lockheed Martin Space. Previously, Brown held various positions focused on government services at Booz Allen Hamilton, URS Corporation/EG&G Technical Services, and PwC.

As chief growth officer, Conn Doherty reinforces the company’s commitment to growth aligned to customer need, mission demand, and operational relevance. Doherty most recently served as chief growth officer of CHAOS Industries. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly two decades at Raytheon, RTX, and Collins Aerospace, including as vice president and general manager responsible for battle management, command and control, and autonomy platforms.

Astrion exists to serve missions where speed, precision, and trust matter most. The company is focused on delivering greater capability, innovation, and operational impact for the missions it supports.

About Astrion

Astrion supports defense, homeland security and infrastructure, intelligence, and space missions with integrated technology solutions and services. With our “always on” approach, relentless pursuit of bold ideas, and unmatched execution, Astrion works side by side with our customers in the toughest scenarios to deliver results with real impact. To learn more about Astrion, visit www.astrion.us.

Media Contact



Christine Fuentes

Vice President, Marketing & External Communications

540-219-5636

Christine.fuentes@astrion.us