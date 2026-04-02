Nilörngruppen publishes the Annual Report incl. the Sustainability Report for 2025

Nilörngruppen AB has today published its Annual Report, including the Sustainability Report for 2025, on the company’s website, www.nilorn.com. For the first time, the Sustainability Report has been prepared in accordance with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS).

2025 has been a year in which we have clearly strengthened Nilörn’s strategic position in a market that has been cautious and at times volatile. Our focus has been consistent: to increase control over the value chain, improve efficiency, and deepen our integration into our customers’ businesses.

– During the year, we have continued to develop our offering and strengthen our role as an integrated partner to our customers. At the same time, we have taken important steps in the area of sustainability and adapted our reporting to CSRD, which increases transparency and clarity in our work, says Krister Magnusson, CEO of Nilörngruppen.

Sustainability efforts are an integrated part of the business. The share of recycled and certified materials has continued to increase, and Nilörn supports its customers in the transition to more sustainable products through established standards and increased traceability.

The Annual Report and the Sustainability Report are available at www.nilorn.com

Contacts

Krister Magnusson

CEO

krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

+46 704–852 114

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 10:00 p.m., 2 April 2026

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.

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