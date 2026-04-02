Sizeprop Partners with Pudgy Penguins to Launch Open Prop Trading Competition

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sizeprop, the crypto proprietary trading firm that offers traders the ability to trade with funded accounts up to $100k without any of their own personal capital, is announcing a new trading competition in a landmark collaboration with Pudgy Penguins, the Web3 brand and NFT collective that is one of the most beloved and recognizable names in the crypto space.





The new trading competition starts on April 2, 2026, 18:00 UTC. Anyone who is interested can join and use Sizeprop's proprietary trading terminal to compete for various prizes and rewards.

The Sizeprop x Pudgy Penguins Trading Competition marks a first-of-its-kind crossover between professional-grade trading infrastructure and the cultural force of one of crypto's most recognized communities.

"We've always believed that the accessibility and usage of prop capital is meant for everyone. Partnering with Pudgy Penguins lets us bring that philosophy to a passionate, global community that values both creativity and conviction."

— Windra Thio, Founder of Sizeprop

The competition is open to everyone; no prior affiliation or NFT ownership is required. Any trader can register via the commemorative SizeProp x Pudgy Penguin competition platform starting today and compete for various prizes and leaderboard recognition.

Starts: April 2, 2026

Open to all traders worldwide, no NFT ownership required

Prizes awarded across multiple top performers on the leaderboard

Competitors are scored based on profits earned with a $100k funded account.

Live leaderboard and real-time tracking for the competition



Full competition rules, prize details, and registration are available at sizeprop.com . Follow @Sizeprop and @PudgyPenguins on X for live updates.

About Sizeprop

Sizeprop is a crypto-native prop firm that gives talented traders access to funded accounts without requiring any personal deposits. Launched in early 2026, Sizeprop was built from scratch specifically for crypto users, powered by a proprietary in-house trading terminal rather than repurposed forex infrastructure. Traders can manage funded accounts of up to $100,000, with Sizeprop providing the capital, the tools, and the environment to trade at a professional level. The result is a platform that speaks the language of crypto traders: built by them, for them.

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is a popular Web3 brand and NFT community with a lively culture, and a growing collection of digital and physical collectibles, media, and lifestyle products.