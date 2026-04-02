Credit Acceptance Celebrates Being Named No. 18 on Fortune's 2026 100 Best Companies to Work For® List

Southfield, Michigan, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026 by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for the 12th time. This year, Credit Acceptance moved up 16 spots to #18, our highest ranking ever.

“This recognition belongs to our team members,” said Vinayak Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of Credit Acceptance. “It reflects the trust they have in one another, the pride they take in the work they do, and the care they show for our dealers, consumers, and one another every day. By offering the flexibility of remote work, listening to feedback and acting on what we learn, and living our PRIDE values—Positive, Respectful, Insightful, Direct, and Earnest—we’ve built a culture that not only supports our team members but is also foundational to our ability to deliver on our mission of changing lives.”

With 95% of team members agreeing that Credit Acceptance is a great place to work, the Company consistently ranks as one of the best places to work. We remain committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive personally and professionally.

Over the past year, we have received other accolades from Fortune including Best Workplace for Financial Services and Insurance™ and Best Workplace for Women™. We have also been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner, one of People Magazine’s Companies that Care®, a Top Workplace for Remote Work, and a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld, among many others.

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses in 2025, representing the experiences of more than 7.3 million U.S. employees. Of those, nearly 640,000 responses were received from employees at eligible companies, and this list is based on that feedback. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles, or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work®, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work® Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work® Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world’s biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women.