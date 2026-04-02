AOI Receives New Upsized Order for 800G Data Center Transceivers from Major Hyperscale Customer

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of advanced optical and HFC networking products that power AI, today announced it has received a new $71 Million order for 800G single-mode data center transceivers from one of its major hyperscale customers. This marks $124 Million in orders from this customer since mid-March, which will more than double the existing backlog from this customer.

“This increased order for our 800G transceivers reflects both the customer’s confidence in AOI and the growing demand for 800G optics,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of AOI. “Following product qualification, we expect to begin delivering both the initial order—totaling more than $53 million—and this additional order in the second quarter. We anticipate completing delivery of the initial order in the third quarter, with this new order by end of this year. We also recently shipped the first 10,000 units of an 800G single-mode transceiver order to another hyperscale datacenter customer.”



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Forward-Looking Information

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About AOI

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical and HFC networking products that are the building blocks for AI datacenters, CATV and broadband fiber access networks around the world. AOI supplies this critical infrastructure to tier-one customers across cloud computing, CATV broadband, telecom, and FTTH markets. The company has R&D facilities in Atlanta, GA, and engineering and manufacturing facilities at its corporate headquarters in Sugar Land, TX, as well as in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.



Media contact:

Sara Cicero

sara_cicero@ao-inc.com

770-331-0269