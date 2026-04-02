Serina Therapeutics Announces NYSE American Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan

HUNTSVILLE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serina Therapeutics, Inc. (“Serina” or the "Company") (NYSE American: SER), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing its proprietary POZ Platform™ drug optimization technology, today reported that the NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American") has accepted the Company’s business plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i) or 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

"We are pleased that NYSE American has accepted our plan to regain compliance with its continued listing standards," said Steve Ledger, CEO of Serina. "We remain focused on executing the SER-252 clinical program and advancing our POZ Platform technology."

As previously disclosed, on January 9, 2026, the Company received a notice from NYSE American that the Company was not in compliance with NYSE American Company Guide Sections 1003(a)(i), 1003(a)(ii), and 1003(a)(iii) because at such time the Company had stockholders’ equity of $1.6 million and had losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2024.

Based upon a review of the compliance plan and information submitted by the Company, NYSE American has accepted the submission. In accordance with NYSE American rules, the Company will now be given until July 9, 2027 to regain conformity with continued listing standards. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on NYSE American during such time, subject to the Company’s compliance with other continued listing standards. The Company will also be subject to quarterly monitoring by NYSE American for compliance with the plan. If the Company fails to comply with the plan or does not meet continued listing standards at the end of the cure period, it will be subject to the prompt initiation of NYSE American suspension and delisting procedures.

About Serina Therapeutics

Serina is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of wholly owned drug product candidates to treat neurological diseases and other indications. Serina’s POZ PlatformTM provides the potential to improve the integrated efficacy and safety profile of multiple modalities including small molecules, RNA-based therapeutics and antibody-based drug conjugates (ADCs). Serina is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama on the campus of the HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology.

For more information, please visit https://serinatx.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any express or implied statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements regarding regaining compliance with NYSE American continued listing standards or that contain words such as “may,” “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made, and the facts and assumptions underlying these statements may change. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, plans, beliefs or forecasts for the future, and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements are contained in Serina’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the heading “Risk Factors” and other filings that Serina may make with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date hereof, and except as required by law Serina assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as the result of new information or future events or developments.

For inquiries, please contact:

Stefan Riley

sriley@serinatherapeutics.com

(256) 327-9630