KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions Supports NASA’s Artemis II Mission as Astronauts Embark on Historic Return to the Moon

HOUSTON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR‘s (NYSE: KBR) Mission Technology Solutions business is delivering critical services to support astronauts on NASA’s Artemis II mission as they embark on their journey around the moon – the first human mission beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. From inside Mission Control, KBR teams are providing real-time monitoring and control of spacecraft systems and astronaut health, helping to ensure crew safety and the success of this landmark endeavor.

KBR teams are working alongside NASA throughout mission execution, supporting the crew during their 10-day journey. The work is being performed under longstanding KBR contracts that support NASA’s human spaceflight portfolio.

“Artemis II highlights the durability and strategic importance of KBR’s human spaceflight portfolio,” said Mark Kavanaugh, KBR’s President, Defense, Intel and Space. “The mission demonstrates our proven ability using our Speed to Mission ImpactSM to deliver complex human spaceflight missions, leveraging our core strengths in mission operations, engineering and human performance, while demonstrating our ability to support humanity’s most ambitious exploration goals.”

The April 1 launch marks the first crewed flight of the Artemis program, a pivotal step toward humanity’s return to the lunar surface.

KBR’s contributions to this lunar flyby include:

Astronaut and Flight Controller Training and Simulation – Supporting pre-mission training and simulations, preparing the Artemis II crew and flight control team to operate spacecraft systems, execute mission procedures and respond to unexpected situations. This included practicing docking maneuvers, emergency procedures and high-fidelity simulator exercises.





– Supporting pre-mission training and simulations, preparing the Artemis II crew and flight control team to operate spacecraft systems, execute mission procedures and respond to unexpected situations. This included practicing docking maneuvers, emergency procedures and high-fidelity simulator exercises. Camera and Video Training – Training astronauts to use onboard cameras and video equipment and develop imaging procedures to ensure high-quality photos and video are captured during the historic journey.





– Training astronauts to use onboard cameras and video equipment and develop imaging procedures to ensure high-quality photos and video are captured during the historic journey. Mission Planning and Verification – Developing and validating flight rules, procedures and mission scenarios for Orion, the spacecraft carrying astronauts around the moon. This involves contingency planning, testing communication systems and support in designing the spacecraft’s trajectory around the moon.





– Developing and validating flight rules, procedures and mission scenarios for Orion, the spacecraft carrying astronauts around the moon. This involves contingency planning, testing communication systems and support in designing the spacecraft’s trajectory around the moon. Real-Time Mission Operations – Executing around-the-clock, real-time mission operations, including routine procedures, system checks, vehicle commanding, monitoring telemetry and resolving any vehicle anomalies.





– Executing around-the-clock, real-time mission operations, including routine procedures, system checks, vehicle commanding, monitoring telemetry and resolving any vehicle anomalies. Human Health and Performance – Delivering human systems integration, clinical and operational support, such as medical monitoring, exercise and fitness support and nutrition management to safeguard astronaut health and optimize crew readiness.



KBR also provided key engineering expertise for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), the heavy-lift rocket sending the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo to venture around the moon on the Artemis II mission. KBR supported primary design, production and testing for the engine section, as well as modeling, analysis and manufacturing-process solutions to advance NASA’s next-generation launch capabilities.

The Artemis II mission will validate systems, operations and capabilities needed for future lunar missions, including crewed landings and sustained exploration. The mission represents a critical step toward establishing a long-term human presence beyond low-Earth orbit and advancing NASA’s path to Mars.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s support of NASA’s Artemis II Mission, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com