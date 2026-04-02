FemiPro Claims Evaluated: Bladder Control Support with Clinically-Research Ingredients for Women's Urinary Microbiome Benefits

Tallmadge, OH, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This release is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. All product details described below are presented as publicly available information from the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

The phrase "claims evaluated" in this context refers to a structured presentation of how product positioning aligns with ingredient-level research available in scientific literature. No published clinical trial appears to have evaluated FemiPro as a proprietary finished formula.

Search interest in terms such as bladder control supplements for women and natural urinary microbiome support has increased, with FemiPro appearing among the products associated with these queries. The product is associated with search queries related to urinary microbiome support — particularly among women looking into bladder control concerns, recurring urinary discomfort, or vaginal microbiome imbalance.

FemiPro is presented as a once-daily capsule combining a UTI herbal blend with a five-strain probiotic formula designed to support the urinary microbiome. That's a term that has gained real scientific traction in recent years as researchers explore the connection between vaginal, urinary, and bladder bacterial communities — and it's worth understanding what the science actually says before you decide whether this product fits your situation.

This release is intended to provide a structured overview of publicly available information related to FemiPro, including product positioning, ingredient composition, and scientific topics such as the urinary microbiome that are referenced in category-level research. The goal is to give you the context you need to make an informed decision on your own terms.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current FemiPro offer (official FemiPro page).

Individual results vary. Dietary supplements are not substitutes for professional medical diagnosis, treatment, or advice. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you have existing urinary or gynecological conditions.

What Is FemiPro

FemiPro is a dietary supplement presented as a bladder control and urinary microbiome support formula for women. Publicly available product materials describe a focus on microbial balance in the urinary microbiome — including the vagina, urinary tract, and bladder — with ingredients discussed in relation to urinary function in emerging research. The company associates this approach with urinary comfort and bladder function support.

Each capsule contains two primary component groups: a UTI Herbal Blend totaling 350 mg per serving and a Probiotic Blend totaling 50 mg per serving. The product is distributed by FemiPro out of Tallmadge, Ohio, with payments processed through ClickBank as the authorized retailer.

Publicly available product information indicates that FemiPro is described as manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The product is presented as a natural formula that is non-GMO, stimulant-free, and easy to use. The recommended dosage is one capsule daily.

It's worth understanding what "FDA-registered facility" actually means. Registration refers to a manufacturing location that has registered with the FDA as required by federal law. It means the facility is subject to FDA inspection. It does not mean the FDA has reviewed, approved, or endorsed any specific product manufactured at that location. This distinction matters because it comes up frequently in supplement marketing and is easy to misinterpret.

The Urinary Microbiome: What the Science Says and How FemiPro Positions Itself

The central positioning behind FemiPro connects the supplement to urinary microbiome rebalancing. Publicly available product materials describe a focus on microbial balance in the urinary tract, with the formula associated with urinary comfort and bladder function support.

The urinary microbiome itself is a real and increasingly studied area of science — and this is where things get genuinely interesting if you're trying to understand the research landscape. For decades, the medical establishment considered urine sterile. However, research published over the past decade — including work using enhanced quantitative urine culture techniques — has demonstrated that the female bladder harbors its own microbial community. A Lactobacillus-dominated urinary microbiome has been associated with bladder health in published research.

Specifically, Lactobacillus crispatus has emerged in peer-reviewed literature as one of the most studied species associated with both vaginal and urinary tract health. Published research in journals including Nature, The FEBS Journal, and Microbiology Spectrum has documented that L. crispatus produces lactic acid that maintains a low pH environment, generates hydrogen peroxide and bacteriocins that inhibit pathogens, and is considered a biomarker of a healthy vaginal microbiota.

Those are real findings on real organisms — and they are part of the reason products like FemiPro reference microbiome science in their positioning. But there are important distinctions worth understanding before connecting published research to any specific product.

The studies referenced above examined specific, well-characterized strains of L. crispatus at known concentrations under controlled conditions. FemiPro's probiotic blend lists L. crispatus LCr86 as one of five strains sharing a 50 mg total blend. The specific colony-forming unit (CFU) count per strain is not individually disclosed on the label. Published probiotic research typically tests strains at concentrations ranging from 1 billion to 20 billion CFU per strain. Without individual CFU disclosure per strain, it is not possible to confirm from the label alone whether L. crispatus in FemiPro reaches the concentrations used in published clinical research.

If you're searching for terms like "FemiPro bladder control," "does FemiPro work," "FemiPro urinary microbiome," or "FemiPro probiotic effectiveness" — this distinction between ingredient-level research and product-level clinical evidence is the most important thing to understand. Marketing language that references microbiome science describes what published studies have found about individual organisms and compounds. It does not describe clinical outcomes verified through independent testing of FemiPro as a finished supplement.

That doesn't mean the product lacks value. It means knowing where the evidence is strong and where gaps exist puts you in a better position to make a decision that's right for your situation.

Bladder Control Support: What That Positioning Means in Practice

The phrase "bladder control support" resonates with women experiencing urinary urgency, frequency, or unexpected leaks — and it is one of the primary reasons consumers search for this product. Publicly available product materials describe a mechanism centered on microbial balance in the urinary tract, with the company associating its formula with urinary comfort and bladder function support.

Bladder control issues in women are well-documented in medical literature. The urinary microbiome's role in bladder function is an active area of research, with published studies suggesting that microbial imbalance may contribute to urgency and overactive bladder symptoms. The underlying concept — that microbial balance in the urinary tract plays a role in bladder health — has scientific support in the literature.

The specific mechanism described in FemiPro's product materials — a focus on microbial balance as it relates to bladder muscle function — is presented as the company's consumer-facing framework for explaining how the product is positioned. Whether a dietary supplement can meaningfully support bladder control through microbiome rebalancing is a question that would require clinical trials testing the finished product to answer definitively.

If you're experiencing bladder control concerns, talking to a healthcare provider is an important step. Urinary incontinence can have multiple underlying causes — including pelvic floor dysfunction, hormonal changes, neurological conditions, and medication effects — that require proper medical evaluation. A supplement is presented as a supportive addition, not a replacement for clinical assessment.

FemiPro Ingredient Profile: What the Label Discloses

The FemiPro Supplement Facts panel lists the following per one-capsule serving:

UTI Herbal Blend (350 mg per serving): Mimosa Pudica Seed Extract, Cranberry Extract (Vaccinium macrocarpon) (berry) (Standardized to 30% proanthocyanidin), Bearberry (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi) (leaf), Granular Berberine Hydrochloride Extract 8% (bark/root)

Probiotic Blend (50 mg per serving): Lactobacillus crispatus LCr86, Lactobacillus acidophilus LA88, Lactobacillus plantarum N13, Lactobacillus gasseri LG08, Lactobacillus casei LC16

Other Ingredients: Gelatin (capsule), Brown Rice Flour, Magnesium Stearate, Olive Oil, Silicon Dioxide.

Several of these ingredients have been individually studied in published research for urinary tract and vaginal health-related properties. Here's what ingredient-level research in the published literature shows — and where the important limitations come in when you're comparing that research to any specific supplement.

Ingredient Research Context: What Published Studies Show at the Individual Compound Level

Cranberry Extract (Standardized to 30% Proanthocyanidin)

Cranberry proanthocyanidins (PACs) are among the most extensively studied natural compounds for urinary tract health. A 2024 meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Nutrition examined multiple randomized controlled trials and found that cranberry products containing higher doses of PACs showed a statistically significant reduction in UTI incidence compared to controls. The proposed mechanism involves PACs helping prevent the adhesion of uropathogenic E. coli to urinary tract epithelial cells.

A 2023 Cochrane systematic review examining 50 trials with over 8,800 participants also looked at cranberry products for UTI prevention. Published research on cranberry PACs typically uses standardized doses, often at 36 mg PACs or higher daily. FemiPro's cranberry extract is standardized to 30% proanthocyanidin, but because it shares a 350 mg blend with three other ingredients, the exact amount of cranberry extract — and therefore the actual PAC dosage per capsule — is not individually disclosed on the label.

This is ingredient-level research; FemiPro as a finished product has not been clinically studied.

Lactobacillus crispatus

L. crispatus is widely recognized in peer-reviewed literature as a biomarker of vaginal and urinary health. Published research in Microbiology Spectrum has documented its antibacterial activities against pathogens associated with bacterial vaginosis, vaginal candidiasis, and urinary tract infections. A 2020 randomized controlled trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine tested a L. crispatus-based product (LACTIN-V) for preventing recurrence of bacterial vaginosis, demonstrating that the strain could successfully colonize the vaginal environment and reduce BV recurrence compared to placebo.

Those studies used specific, well-characterized strains at known concentrations — typically delivered intravaginally rather than orally. FemiPro delivers its probiotic blend orally at 50 mg total across five strains. The route of delivery (oral vs. intravaginal) and the concentration per strain are both relevant factors that published research identifies as important variables in probiotic applications for vaginal and urinary health.

These individual findings do not mean FemiPro replaces prescribed treatment.

Lactobacillus gasseri, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Lactobacillus casei

Each of these species has published research supporting various aspects of vaginal or gastrointestinal health. L. gasseri has been associated with vaginal health maintenance in some studies. L. acidophilus has a long history of research in digestive health and has been studied for its potential to inhibit Candida overgrowth. L. plantarum is noted for its ability to survive gastric acid. L. casei has been studied for gut microbiome support.

Published probiotic research typically specifies exact CFU counts per strain — often in the billions per individual strain. FemiPro's label discloses a 50 mg probiotic blend but does not individually specify CFU counts for each of the five strains. Without this information, it is not possible to directly compare FemiPro's probiotic potency against the dosages used in published clinical studies from the label alone.

Bearberry (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi)

Bearberry has a long history in traditional herbal medicine for urinary tract support. Its active compound, arbutin, converts to hydroquinone in the body, which has demonstrated antimicrobial properties in laboratory settings. Published research has explored its potential for urinary tract health, though the evidence base from large-scale randomized controlled trials is more limited compared to cranberry PACs.

Berberine HCl

Berberine is a bioactive compound with published research spanning metabolic health, antimicrobial activity, and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies have shown berberine's ability to disrupt microbial biofilms and inhibit both bacterial and fungal pathogens. Published berberine research typically uses dosages of 900 to 1,500 mg daily. As one of four ingredients sharing a 350 mg herbal blend, berberine's individual dosage in FemiPro is substantially below the ranges commonly tested in clinical research.

Mimosa Pudica Seed Extract

Mimosa pudica has traditional use in Ayurvedic medicine. Published research on this botanical is more limited compared to the other ingredients in the formula, particularly regarding urinary microbiome applications. The existing evidence base consists primarily of preclinical studies and traditional use documentation rather than large-scale human clinical trials for urinary or vaginal health.

These are individual research findings and should not be interpreted as typical or guaranteed results from taking FemiPro.

How Proprietary Blends Affect What You Can Compare

FemiPro uses two proprietary blends: a 350 mg UTI Herbal Blend and a 50 mg Probiotic Blend. Proprietary blends disclose which ingredients are included and list them by weight from highest to lowest per FDA requirements, but do not reveal exact amounts for each ingredient.

Here's why that matters if you're trying to do your homework. If cranberry extract — the second-listed ingredient in the herbal blend — occupies a meaningful portion of the 350 mg blend, the remaining three ingredients share a smaller portion. Similarly, five probiotic strains sharing a 50 mg blend means individual strain dosing is mathematically constrained.

For context, published cranberry PAC research often uses standardized doses at or above 36 mg PACs daily. Published berberine research typically uses 900 to 1,500 mg daily. Published probiotic research frequently tests individual strains at billions of CFUs. These reference ranges provide benchmarks for anyone comparing a proprietary blend against the concentrations used in published ingredient research.

This is not unique to FemiPro. Many supplements in this category use proprietary blends. But understanding how they work helps you set realistic expectations when product materials reference published studies conducted at specific, known dosages.

Oral Probiotics for Vaginal and Urinary Health: Delivery Method Matters

One factor worth thinking about is the route of delivery. FemiPro is an oral capsule. Much of the most compelling published research on Lactobacillus strains for vaginal and urinary health has tested intravaginal delivery — applying the probiotic directly to the vaginal environment.

Published research does suggest that some orally administered Lactobacillus strains can reach the vaginal environment via gastrointestinal transit, and some studies have shown oral probiotic supplementation associated with changes in vaginal microbiota composition. However, the evidence base for oral delivery is less developed than for intravaginal delivery when it comes to vaginal colonization outcomes specifically.

This is a relevant consideration because FemiPro's positioning centers on urinary microbiome rebalancing. The pathway from oral ingestion to meaningful colonization of the vaginal and urinary microbiome involves surviving stomach acid, transiting the gastrointestinal system, and establishing populations in a distinct anatomical environment. Published research acknowledges this as a variable that affects probiotic outcomes.

If delivery method is important to you, it's worth discussing with your healthcare provider alongside ingredient dosing and strain specificity.

The Clinical Evidence Gap: What Would Be Needed

For any dietary supplement to demonstrate effectiveness through clinical evidence, the standard generally includes a randomized, placebo-controlled trial using the finished product at its actual dosage. That study would need to disclose the exact formulation, specify the duration of use, define measurable endpoints — such as changes in urinary frequency, bladder control events, or microbiome composition — and enroll a study population representative of the target consumer.

As of this writing, no published clinical trial appears to have tested FemiPro as a finished proprietary formula using this standard. The research associated with its ingredients pertains to individual compounds and organisms tested in isolation or in different formulations, often at dosages and through delivery methods that may differ from what FemiPro's proprietary blend delivers.

That's common across the supplement industry — not a specific criticism of this product. But it means the gap between ingredient-level research and product-level proof is something worth factoring into your decision. Knowing what has and hasn't been demonstrated lets you set expectations based on the actual evidence landscape rather than how any product's materials frame it.

Who FemiPro May Be Right For — and Who Might Look Elsewhere

FemiPro may align well with women who:

Prefer a probiotic-based approach to urinary wellness: If you're interested in supporting your urinary microbiome through Lactobacillus strains and herbal ingredients as part of a broader wellness routine, this category of product may be worth exploring alongside medical guidance.

Want a daily maintenance supplement: If you're looking for a once-daily capsule combining cranberry PACs with probiotic strains for general urinary tract and vaginal microbiome support — and you understand that supplements serve a supportive role, not a treatment role — FemiPro is positioned in that space.

Value herbal and probiotic combinations: If you prefer a multi-ingredient approach combining traditional herbal ingredients (cranberry, bearberry, berberine) with probiotic strains rather than single-ingredient supplements, the formula is built around that concept.

Other options may be preferable for women who:

Need transparent individual ingredient dosing: If you or your healthcare provider need exact CFU counts per probiotic strain and exact milligram dosages per herbal ingredient for clinical comparison, the proprietary blend structure limits that comparison.

Are experiencing active urinary or gynecological symptoms: If you have current UTI symptoms, a diagnosed bladder condition, or an active vaginal infection, a healthcare provider should be your first stop — not a dietary supplement.

Prefer intravaginal probiotic delivery: Based on published research, if you're specifically seeking vaginal colonization with Lactobacillus strains, intravaginal probiotic options have a more developed evidence base for that specific application. That's a conversation worth having with your provider.

Questions to consider before choosing a urinary microbiome supplement:

Have you discussed your bladder control concerns with a healthcare provider to rule out conditions requiring medical treatment? What specific outcome are you hoping for — general urinary wellness maintenance or symptom relief for an existing condition? Is individual ingredient dosing transparency important to you? Are you comfortable with a proprietary blend structure that limits dosage comparison against published research?

Your answers help determine which product characteristics matter most for your specific situation. Women who want to look at the full ingredient list and current pricing before making a decision can view the current FemiPro offer (official FemiPro page).

FemiPro Pricing and Purchase Structure

Publicly available pricing information on the official website at the time of this release presents FemiPro in multi-bottle packages. The 6-bottle option (listed as 3+3 bottles) is presented at $49 per bottle with free shipping and bonus digital guides. The 3-bottle option (listed as 2+1 bottles) is presented at $69 per bottle with free shipping. The 2-bottle option is presented at $79 per bottle plus $9.99 shipping. All purchases are described as one-time payments with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling.

Multi-bottle packages are described as including bonus digital wellness guides: "The Passion Prescription," "The Effortless Guide To Perfect Digestion," and "The 21-Day Red Carpet."

Pricing and availability can change, so verify current terms by viewing the current FemiPro offer (official FemiPro page). Each package is described as a one-time purchase with no autoship or recurring charges.

FemiPro Refund Policy and 60-Day Guarantee

The published product terms describe a 60-day, 100% money-back guarantee. The published terms indicate that consumers who are unsatisfied can request a full refund by contacting the support team within the guarantee window.

Refund requests can also be initiated through ClickBank's self-service portal. It's worth reviewing the complete refund policy on the official website and holding on to all purchase confirmation details. Refund timelines depend on the buyer's payment method and financial institution.

The FAQ describes the guarantee as a "risk-free option" — however, consumers should review the actual terms, conditions, and any return requirements on the official website before relying on this characterization, as guarantee details are subject to the company's current terms and conditions.

Consumer Questions About FemiPro

Is FemiPro FDA approved?

FemiPro is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product is described as manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility — which relates to manufacturing standards rather than product approval.

What is the urinary microbiome?

The urinary microbiome refers to the community of microorganisms found in the urinary tract. Research over the past decade has overturned the longstanding assumption that urine is sterile, revealing that the female bladder harbors its own microbial community. Published research suggests that a Lactobacillus-dominated urinary microbiome is associated with bladder health, though this is still an evolving field of study.

Does FemiPro contain enough probiotics to match published research?

The probiotic blend totals 50 mg across five strains. Published probiotic research for vaginal and urinary health often tests individual strains at billions of CFUs. Without individual CFU disclosure per strain, it is not possible to confirm from the label whether FemiPro's probiotic concentration reaches the levels tested in published clinical studies.

How long does FemiPro take to show results?

The FAQ suggests most clients order six bottles for sustained use. Individual timelines depend on factors including baseline urinary health, diet, lifestyle, and other individual variables. Results are not guaranteed, and individual experiences vary widely.

Can I verify the research behind FemiPro's ingredients?

Yes. The key ingredients — cranberry proanthocyanidins, Lactobacillus crispatus, berberine, and bearberry — all have published peer-reviewed research available through databases like PubMed. Those studies examined individual compounds at specific dosages and conditions — not FemiPro's proprietary formula as a finished product.

Is FemiPro a treatment for UTIs or bladder conditions?

No. FemiPro is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Women experiencing UTI symptoms, bladder control issues, or vaginal infections should consult a healthcare provider for appropriate medical evaluation and treatment.

Is this a one-time purchase?

The FAQ describes the order as a one-time purchase with no hidden autoship, clauses, or charges. The price shown on the checkout page is described as the only price to be paid. Verify current terms on the official website before completing any purchase.

Where is FemiPro sold?

The product is described as available through the official website. Purchases are processed through ClickBank. Shipping information on the website indicates free shipping within the United States, with international shipping fees applying to orders outside the US.

Additional Consumer Information

Consumers researching FemiPro may benefit from reviewing previously published information on this product. A 2025 consumer information release covering FemiPro ingredients and women's health support positioning provides additional context on the product's formulation.

Reviewing multiple sources — including peer-reviewed research, consumer publications, and the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims — is recommended before making any purchasing decision.

Summary of Key Considerations

FemiPro is a dietary supplement positioned around urinary microbiome rebalancing and bladder control support for women. The product contains ingredients with published research at the individual compound level — particularly cranberry proanthocyanidins for urinary tract health and Lactobacillus crispatus for vaginal and urinary microbiome support. The proprietary blend structure limits visibility into individual dosing, and no published clinical trial has tested the finished product as formulated.

The product is presented with a 60-day money-back guarantee, one-time purchase pricing with no autoship, and is described as manufactured under GMP standards in an FDA-registered facility.

If you've done your research and want to see the full product details, complete product information, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current FemiPro offer (official FemiPro page).

Contact Information

Company: FemiPro

Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278, United States

Email: contact@femipro-product.com

Phone (USA): 1-800-390-6035

Phone (International): +1-208-345-4245

Payment Processor: Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank), 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709

Self-Service Billing Support: https://www.clkbank.com/

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This release is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described are presented as publicly available information from the company's website and product labeling. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

Supplement and Health Notice: Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. The statements made by the manufacturer regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results vary based on numerous factors including age, baseline health, dietary habits, activity level, hormonal status, and consistency of use. Urinary health and bladder control concerns should be discussed with a qualified healthcare provider who is familiar with the individual's personal medical history.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. FemiPro is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions including urinary or gynecological conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting FemiPro or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, bonus offers, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or the authorized payment processor before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure and Publisher Responsibility: This release contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Click Sales Inc. (ClickBank) serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. ClickBank's role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. The publisher of this release is not responsible for typographical errors, manufacturer changes to the product after publication, or individual consumer outcomes.