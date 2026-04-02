Further to the press release of March 26, 2026 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2026 Annual General Meeting will be held on May 19, 2026, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at https://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

Golar LNG Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

April 2, 2026

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act