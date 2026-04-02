DeFi Development Corp. to Host X Spaces Event: “DFDV March 2026 Recap & AMA + FY 2025 Earnings Breakdown”

BOCA RATON, FL, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (“DFDV” or the “Company”), the first U.S. public company with a treasury strategy built around accumulating and compounding Solana (SOL), today announced it will host a live X Spaces event on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET.

The event will provide shareholders, analysts, and the broader community with a comprehensive recap of DFDV’s progress during March 2026 and discuss the Company’s latest 2026 investor letter.

Participants can join the live event by visiting DeFi Development Corp.’s official X account at the scheduled time. A recording of the conversation will be made available shortly after the event concludes.

Join the conversation: https://x.com/i/spaces/1NxaraMBXgRKj?s=20.

The Company does not intend to disclose any material nonpublic information during the event.



About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is also an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing value-add services and software subscriptions to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service.

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

