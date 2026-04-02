New Crypto: Pepeto Announces $8.65M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Hits New ATH as April Historically Delivers 18% Gains

Dubai, UAE, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto announced its latest presale update this week with total funds raised reaching $8.65 million and the fastest presale pace among meme coin launches tracked this cycle. The speed reflects the seriousness of a team that has built conviction, reflected in wallets that return round after round with larger positions, returning round after round with bigger positions because every update delivers.

This new crypto is built on Ethereum with the goal of solving the problems still holding the network back, and the smartest approach is to look at the ethereum price prediction first to see where this blockchain is heading, then go deeper into why so many wallets are rushing to secure a spot before the listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Funds Update as Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New All-Time High

Pepeto's amount raised is a powerful signal of conviction in this new crypto, and while Ethereum still battles high gas fees, expensive bridging, and smart contract exploits that cost users $1.3 billion in 2025 alone, the blockchain keeps improving and Pepeto is built to capture value as the network grows. The ethereum price prediction makes the opportunity clearer than ever.

BeInCrypto reports that April has historically delivered average ETH returns of 18%, and an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern targets a rebound toward $3,000 according to The Market Periodical. CoinDCX projects ETH between $1,900 and $4,500 for 2026 with $6,000 to $8,000 by 2030, while LiteFinance sees $4,572 to $4,957 this year. ETH traded at $0.90 in 2015, and the ethereum price prediction confirms the strongest years are still ahead.

Every dollar Ethereum gains strengthens what Pepeto is building on top of it. On-chain data shows that some of the largest presale entries came from wallets already deep in ETH, the same addresses that caught every major Ethereum move over the past five years.

At the same time, meme coin communities are flooding in with the kind of viral energy that sent Shiba Inu and Dogecoin to multi-billion dollar valuations on pure attention alone, with zero product underneath.

When Ethereum whale conviction meets meme coin virality inside a new crypto with real exchange infrastructure, early investors are positioning for the kind of multiples that only presale-stage entries have historically delivered

How The New Crypto Pepeto Fixes What Still Frustrates Every Ethereum User

Every problem that drives Ethereum users away is a problem Pepeto was built to solve. High gas fees eat into small trades, so the exchange runs completely fee-free to keep your full position working. Bridging tokens between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana costs money and takes time, so the team built a zero-cost bridge that moves assets across all three chains instantly. Scam tokens and rug pulls drained billions from wallets in 2025, so Pepeto added an AI-powered scanner that checks every contract before it ever reaches the trading floor.

That explains how Ethereum whales would join a meme coin presale, Pepeto is the same reason they bought ETH in the first place: they recognize infrastructure before the rest of the market catches up. Dan Conway invested roughly $100,000 into ETH at $14 per token in late 2016 and watched his position grow to $13 million within months according to The Hustle. An ICO participant who bought 38,800 ETH at $0.31 turned $12,000 into over $80 million in realized gains according to Cointelegraph. Those returns came from one decision: recognizing Ethereum's potential while everyone else dismissed it.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction targets $4,500 to $8,000 over the coming years, which means every project built on Ethereum rises with it. But a 2x on ETH is not the same as catching a presale before the rest of the market finds it.

Crypto does not reward the smartest people. It rewards the ones who move first. When everyone already knows about a project, the biggest gains are gone. The real money gets made in the quiet phase, before the crowd arrives, and Pepeto is in that phase right now. Still in presale, still early, but getting viral very fast now. Everything points in one direction. The setup mirrors the conditions that preceded the biggest presale-to-listing moves in crypto history

Once Pepeto goes live on exchanges, the current price is gone and the presale entry that has historically produced the largest gains in crypto disappears with it. The Pepeto official website still has the entry open, but every stage that closes moves that door closer to shutting for good.

Click To Enter the Pepeto Presale Before the Binance Listing

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

CoinDCX projects ETH between $1,900 and $4,500. LiteFinance targets $4,572 to $4,957. April historically delivers 18% average returns according to BeInCrypto.

Is Pepeto a good crypto to buy before listing?

Pepeto holds a SolidProof audit, and is led by the creator of the $11 billion Pepe ecosystem with a former Binance executive on the team. The presale price disappears permanently once exchange trading opens.

What makes Pepeto different from other meme coin presales?

Pepeto has a live zero-fee exchange, a cross-chain bridge spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and an AI contract scanner. Most meme coin presales launch with no working product.



