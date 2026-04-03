Boulder, CO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer.

This release details how Earth Echo Foods' Cacao Bliss chocolate drink mix is formulated, how its ingredients are positioned within existing nutritional research, and how growing consumer interest in GLP-1-related topics is influencing awareness of cacao-based products. Some links provided may direct users to official product pages where purchases can be made, and that pricing, availability, and promotional terms should always be verified directly through the company's website. The company also emphasizes that Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement and that all information provided is for general educational purposes only.

The headline language associated with Cacao Bliss reflects how Earth Echo Foods presents the product in its own materials, including references to "GLP-1" interest and functional superfood positioning, while distinguishing the product from pharmaceutical treatments. Earth Echo Foods uses this phrasing in its marketing language, though it does not position Cacao Bliss as a pharmaceutical product or a substitute for prescription GLP-1 medications.

If you've been seeing social media content about chocolate-based wellness trends that have generated over half a million views — or you've been curious about whether drinking chocolate can play a role in weight management discussions — you've likely come across Cacao Bliss. The product sits at the intersection of three powerful consumer interest points heading into 2026: growing awareness of GLP-1 hormone pathways following mainstream pharmaceutical coverage, renewed interest in blue zone longevity research and traditional foods from centenarian populations, and consumer demand for natural appetite management approaches that don't involve injections, prescriptions, or extreme restriction.

With that visibility come real questions — the kind worth understanding clearly within the broader context of nutritional research and product positioning. A separate consumer analysis of cacao-based GLP-1 research and ingredient disclosures provides additional background for readers exploring this category for the first time.

About Earth Echo Foods and Cacao Bliss

Earth Echo Foods presents Cacao Bliss as a ceremonial-grade chocolate drink mix combining minimally processed cacao with seven additional superfoods positioned for metabolic support and overall wellness. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado, and was founded by Danette May.

Earth Echo Foods highlights that May's credentials include celebrity fitness trainer with over 20 years of professional experience, published author of two books on health and wellness, founder of the Rise Movement wellness community, and a social media presence reaching over 100 million followers across platforms. The company states that May has been featured on Access Hollywood, CBS, Hallmark, and a documentary alongside Tony Robbins and the Dalai Lama.

In its materials, Earth Echo Foods presents the founding story as rooted in May's exposure to traditional ceremonial cacao preparation during travels to Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula — one of the five recognized blue zones where researchers have documented unusually high concentrations of centenarians. The company explains that this experience inspired formulation development combining ceremonial-grade cacao with researched metabolic support compounds.

Earth Echo Foods states that each serving contains 35 calories with zero processed sugar, and that the company has served over 155,000 customers since its founding.

GLP-1 Research Context: What Has Been Studied and What Hasn't

You've probably heard about GLP-1 by now — it's been all over the news thanks to prescription medications that mimic this hormone for appetite suppression. So when you see a chocolate product referencing GLP-1, it's worth understanding exactly what the research says and where the lines are.

What GLP-1 Does in Your Body

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) is a hormone your body naturally produces when you eat. It signals fullness to your brain, slows gastric emptying so food stays in your stomach longer, reduces appetite, improves insulin sensitivity, and supports healthy blood sugar regulation. Prescription GLP-1 medications work by mimicking this hormone at therapeutic doses — which is a fundamentally different mechanism and magnitude than dietary approaches.

What Published Research Examined

Earth Echo Foods highlights a study published in the journal Nutrition in 2020. In that study, 48 participants were separated into two groups — one consuming water, another consuming a cacao-based beverage. Following a standardized glucose tolerance test, the cacao group demonstrated nearly double the GLP-1 levels compared to the water control group after two hours.

That's a real finding published in a peer-reviewed journal. But here's what you need to know about context.

The study tested a cacao-based beverage prepared for research purposes — not Cacao Bliss or any other commercial product. It measured hormone response over hours, not weight changes over weeks or months. It did not establish effective dosing for weight management outcomes. And the absolute magnitude of dietary GLP-1 enhancement differs substantially from prescription pharmaceutical interventions.

Earth Echo Foods also references two studies from the University of California San Diego School of Medicine. In one, 24 overweight participants consumed cacao cookies twice daily alongside light exercise protocols, and after eight weeks researchers reported average weight reduction of approximately 7 pounds and waist circumference decrease of 1.5 inches. A second study with 15 participants over four weeks reported average weight loss of 5.3 pounds and waist reduction of 1.4 inches, with participants also reporting improved mobility, better cholesterol markers, and lower anxiety scores.

Those studies examined minimally processed cacao consumption as part of comprehensive protocols including exercise components. The structured approach with regular monitoring differs from independent supplement use.

Earth Echo Foods notes that these represent ingredient-level findings and do not represent clinical outcomes of the finished Cacao Bliss product. Individual results vary based on numerous personal health factors.

Ceremonial-Grade Cacao: What Processing Differences Mean

If you've ever wondered why health research on chocolate sounds impressive but eating a Hershey bar doesn't seem to do much — processing is the answer.

Earth Echo Foods explains that commercial chocolate production typically involves high-temperature roasting (often 300-450°F), alkaline treatment called Dutching, and extended processing that progressively reduces the bioactive compound profile that research associates with metabolic and satiety benefits.

The company highlights research published in The Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry documenting that conventional chocolate manufacturing can reduce antioxidant content by up to 60% compared to minimally processed cacao. Earth Echo Foods states that raw cacao seeds register an ORAC score of approximately 95,500 — substantially higher than the conventional cocoa powder, dark chocolate, and milk chocolate available in grocery stores.

Earth Echo Foods presents Cacao Bliss as using sun-dried cacao rather than high-heat roasting. The company explains that sun-drying involves slow moisture removal at ambient temperatures, theoretically preserving heat-sensitive compounds like flavanols that conventional manufacturing diminishes. The company positions this approach as preserving the same types of compounds examined in the research described above.

This processing distinction matters because the research that produced positive metabolic findings used minimally processed cacao — not grocery store chocolate. If you're evaluating any chocolate-based wellness product, the processing method is one of the first questions worth asking about.

What's Inside Cacao Bliss: Ingredient Profile

Earth Echo Foods discloses eight components in the Cacao Bliss formulation. Here's what the company presents about each one and the research context worth knowing.

Ceremonial-Grade Cacao: The primary ingredient. Earth Echo Foods states it is sun-dried and minimally processed to preserve naturally occurring flavanols, polyphenols, theobromine, and anandamide — a neurotransmitter sometimes called the "bliss molecule." The company highlights cacao's naturally high antioxidant content relative to commonly cited superfoods.

Organic Cinnamon: Earth Echo Foods includes cinnamon in the formulation and highlights that cinnamon has been studied for its influence on blood sugar regulation. The company references research from Cairo University involving 60 participants where daily cinnamon supplementation correlated with fasting blood sugar changes over a one-month study period. The company notes that ingredient-level findings do not represent clinical outcomes of the finished product.

Organic Turmeric: Earth Echo Foods includes turmeric in the formulation and highlights that turmeric has been studied in various nutritional research contexts. The company references research exploring curcumin's potential influence on inflammatory pathways in adipose tissue. The company notes that ingredient-level findings do not represent clinical outcomes of the finished product. Consumers interested in how turmeric delivery formats compare can read a recent consumer analysis of turmeric supplement capsules, powders, and drink formats.

Organic Piperine (Black Pepper Extract): Included specifically to address turmeric's well-documented bioavailability limitation. Earth Echo Foods highlights published research demonstrating piperine increases curcumin absorption by up to 2,000%.

Organic MCT Oil: Earth Echo Foods highlights research examining medium-chain triglycerides' influence on satiety hormone signaling, particularly leptin. The company references studies from Columbia University and King's College London. The company notes that ingredient-level findings do not represent clinical outcomes of the finished product.

Organic Monk Fruit Powder: A natural zero-calorie sweetener. Earth Echo Foods states it does not trigger blood sugar elevation, allowing chocolate flavor satisfaction without processed sugar content.

Organic Lucuma: A Peruvian fruit providing caramel-like flavor. Earth Echo Foods describes it as supportive of digestive function, noting its traditional South American name as the "gold of the Incas."

Himalayan Sea Salt: Earth Echo Foods states this component contains over 84 trace minerals and elements.

Blue Zone Longevity Context

Earth Echo Foods connects its founding story to Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula — one of five globally recognized blue zones. The company highlights that one Stanford University researcher found Costa Ricans who reach age 60 go on to live longer than anywhere else studied, with the probability of becoming centenarian reported as significantly higher than comparable populations in other regions.

Earth Echo Foods also references research from the University of Adelaide finding that cacao-consuming island populations in Central America had lower blood pressure than their non-cacao-consuming mainland relatives, research from the University of Vermont linking cacao to healthier arteries, and findings from Brigham and Women's Hospital showing increased cerebral blood flow in seniors who consumed cacao.

These are meaningful findings — but it's worth remembering that blue zone longevity involves comprehensive lifestyle factors including diet, movement, social connection, stress management, and community integration. No single food or supplement accounts for centenarian outcomes. Earth Echo Foods presents cacao as one element within broader wellness approaches.

Consumer Interest Trends in Cacao-Based Wellness Products

The growing interest in cacao-based wellness products reflects several converging factors in 2026. Widespread media coverage of prescription GLP-1 medications has educated consumers about satiety hormone pathways — which naturally creates curiosity about whether dietary approaches can support the same biological mechanisms without injections or prescriptions. Earth Echo Foods positions Cacao Bliss within this conversation. A separate consumer analysis examining cacao GLP-1 research and chocolate-based weight management supplement disclosures provides additional context on ingredient-level findings frequently referenced in this category.

At the same time, consumer awareness of processing quality differences continues to grow. More people understand that not all chocolate is created equal, and that the compounds studied in research may not survive conventional manufacturing. This sophistication benefits products that invest in premium processing methods and transparent ingredient disclosure.

For anyone evaluating products in this space, the questions worth asking include: Does the company disclose its processing methods? Can ingredient amounts be compared against published research contexts? Are there accessible customer support channels and reasonable refund policies? Is the marketing language realistic about individual variability? Those are the kinds of details that separate quality from hype.

Pricing, Guarantee, and Purchase Details

Earth Echo Foods states that Cacao Bliss is available in multiple package configurations, with pricing, promotional offers, and availability subject to change. The company encourages consumers to review the official website for the most current product details, policies, and terms before making any decisions.

The company's refund policy provides a 60-day money-back guarantee. Earth Echo Foods states that unsatisfied customers within the first 60 days can request a refund by contacting customer support.

Consumers who want to review current product details can view the current Cacao Bliss offer (official Earth Echo Foods page) for the most up-to-date information.

Safety Considerations

Cacao-based supplements using quality ingredients are generally well-tolerated by most healthy adults. However, Earth Echo Foods and standard supplement guidance highlight several considerations worth knowing.

Stimulant Sensitivity: Cacao contains theobromine, a methylxanthine compound chemically related to caffeine but producing milder, longer-lasting effects. Earth Echo Foods highlights research from Johns Hopkins University suggesting theobromine provides up to six times longer-lasting energy than caffeine. If you're sensitive to stimulant compounds, evaluate tolerance carefully — particularly if consuming later in the day.

Blood Sugar Medications: Cinnamon has documented effects on glucose metabolism. If you take medications for blood sugar management, consult your healthcare provider before adding cinnamon-containing supplements.

Blood Thinners: Turmeric has mild blood-thinning properties. If you take anticoagulant or antiplatelet medications, consult your healthcare provider before adding turmeric-containing supplementation.

Pregnancy and Nursing: Insufficient safety data exists for concentrated ceremonial cacao supplementation during these periods. Conservative medical guidance recommends consulting your healthcare provider before use.

Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Cacao Bliss FDA approved?

Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. Earth Echo Foods states the legally required disclaimer on its packaging: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

Does drinking chocolate actually increase GLP-1 levels?

Published research from the journal Nutrition demonstrated that cacao consumption nearly doubled GLP-1 hormone levels compared to water control groups in a 48-participant study under controlled conditions. Earth Echo Foods highlights this research in its materials while noting that the study tested research-prepared cacao beverages, not the finished Cacao Bliss product. The magnitude of dietary GLP-1 enhancement differs substantially from prescription GLP-1 medications.

What makes ceremonial-grade cacao different from dark chocolate?

Earth Echo Foods explains the distinction centers on processing methods. Research shows conventional chocolate manufacturing — including high-heat roasting and alkaline treatment — can reduce antioxidant content by up to 60% or more. Ceremonial-grade positioning references sun-drying and minimal processing to preserve compounds at levels closer to raw cacao.

How long does it take to see results?

Earth Echo Foods states that the most consistent customers use the product for 3-6 months as part of comprehensive wellness routines. Research studies examining cacao in weight management discussions measured outcomes at 4-12 week intervals. Individual timelines vary dramatically based on baseline metabolic rate, age, hormonal status, dietary habits, and physical activity levels. Results are not guaranteed.

Can Cacao Bliss replace GLP-1 medications?

No. Earth Echo Foods does not position Cacao Bliss as a pharmaceutical product or substitute for prescription GLP-1 medications. While ingredient-level research shows dietary cacao influences GLP-1 production, the magnitude and mechanism differ substantially from pharmaceutical interventions. Never alter prescribed treatments without physician guidance.

Are the testimonials on the website real?

Earth Echo Foods includes disclaimers noting that testimonials may not reflect typical results, that individual results vary, and that weight management is supported when the product is used as part of an overall healthy lifestyle program. These disclosures are worth reading before forming expectations based on testimonial content.

Summary

Earth Echo Foods presents Cacao Bliss as a ceremonial-grade chocolate drink mix combining minimally processed cacao with seven additional superfoods. The company highlights ingredient-level research from peer-reviewed journals examining cacao's influence on GLP-1 hormone production, metabolic pathways, and satiety signaling — while noting that these findings represent research on individual compounds, not clinical trials of the finished product.

The company provides a 60-day money-back guarantee, multiple package configurations, and accessible customer support channels. Earth Echo Foods states that over 155,000 customers have used the product since its founding.

Consumers who want to review current product details, pricing, and posted terms can view the current Cacao Bliss offer (official Earth Echo Foods page) for the most up-to-date information.

Contact Information

Earth Echo Foods provides the following customer support channels:

Company: Earth Echo Foods, LLC

Headquarters: 1630 30th St Ste A-407, Boulder, CO 80301

Phone: 1-888-997-3851

Email: support@earthechofoods.com

Product Returns: ShipBob, Inc. [ATTN: Returns], 1100 US-130 #1 Door 1, Robbinsville Twp, NJ, 08691 USA | Phone: (844) 474-4726

Disclaimers

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Cacao Bliss is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting Cacao Bliss or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While some customers report improvements, results are not guaranteed. Weight management is supported when this product is used as part of an overall healthy lifestyle program that includes proper diet and regular exercise.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: Some links provided may direct users to official product pages where purchases can be made. If a purchase occurs through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Earth Echo Foods website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Neither Earth Echo Foods nor the publisher accepts responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Earth Echo Foods and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in Cacao Bliss may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Cinnamon may affect blood sugar levels in individuals taking glucose management medications. Turmeric has mild blood-thinning properties relevant for individuals taking anticoagulants. Cacao contains theobromine, a mild stimulant. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.