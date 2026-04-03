Harmoni Pendant Claims Evaluated: The Wearable EMF Radiation Protection Necklace Biohackers Rave About

North Charleston, SC, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumer interest in electromagnetic exposure and bioenergetic wellness tools continues to grow, the Harmoni Pendant has become one of the most frequently discussed wearable EMF products across wellness podcasts, biohacker communities, and holistic health circles.

The following information reflects how Harmoni Pendant presents its product across its own published materials — compiling and organizing product positioning, study references, and user-reported experiences so that readers can better understand how the company frames its technology within the broader EMF conversation.

The reference to "biohackers rave about" in the title reflects how the product has been discussed within certain wellness communities, as described in the company's materials and across practitioner endorsement channels.

Information presented here is based on Harmoni Pendant's published materials and does not constitute medical, health, or scientific advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision. Affiliate links are included; if a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer.

As used throughout, the term "protection" refers to how Harmoni Pendant's published materials describe the product's proposed mechanism. It does not indicate that the product has been proven to block, neutralize, or shield the wearer from electromagnetic radiation through independently verified, peer-reviewed clinical research on the finished product.

How Harmoni Pendant Describes Its Claims and Positioning

The phrase "claims evaluated" in this context refers to how Harmoni Pendant presents and organizes its own product descriptions, study references, and user feedback within its published materials.

The product has been widely discussed across wellness podcasts, biohacker communities, and holistic health circles. It has generated sustained consumer interest among adults concerned about daily EMF exposure from smartphones, WiFi routers, 5G infrastructure, and connected devices — particularly those exploring wearable EMF protection as part of a broader wellness routine.

Harmoni Pendant LLC, based in North Charleston, South Carolina, positions the product as a wearable EMF wellness accessory designed to support the body's natural stress response when exposed to electromagnetic fields. The company references a multi-doctor HRV study and markets the pendant through a direct-to-consumer model with bundle pricing and a 60-day refund guarantee.

The company's growing visibility has led to increased consumer interest in understanding how the product is described and positioned. How does the company explain its approach? What does the referenced study measure? And what should you look into on your own before deciding whether this fits your wellness goals?

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by View the current Harmoni Pendant offer (official Harmoni Pendant page).

Individual results vary. Wearable wellness accessories are not substitutes for evidence-based medical guidance. If you have health concerns potentially related to EMF exposure, talking with a qualified healthcare provider is a smart starting point.

What the Harmoni Pendant Is and How the Company Describes It

The Harmoni Pendant is a metal disc pendant available in gold, rose gold, and stainless steel finishes, offered in two sizes — 20mm and 25mm. According to the company's published materials, you wear it around the neck near the chest area. The company markets it as a tool for EMF stress reduction, nervous system support, and overall wellness optimization.

The company behind the product is Harmoni Pendant LLC, registered in South Carolina with a listed address at 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Suite A, North Charleston, SC 29420. According to publicly available records, the company is associated with Wendy Myers, who is also the founder of MyersDetox.com, and Robert Marking, who is referenced in company materials as the creator of the pendant's underlying technology.

The company's materials describe the pendant as having been "perfected by over a decade of testing" and state it has been "used and validated by industry experts, doctors, health practitioners, top authors, professional athletes, celebrities, and thousands of everyday individuals." These descriptions represent the company's own characterization of the product's history and reception.

The Harmoni Pendant is not marketed as a dietary supplement, a medical device, or a pharmaceutical product. The company's own disclaimer states that the product is provided for general informational purposes and that its statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Per the company's published terms, the pendant is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

How the Company Describes the Pendant's Mechanism

Understanding how any product claims to work matters — especially when the mechanism is not something you can see, hear, or easily measure on your own.

The Harmoni Pendant's proposed mechanism centers on a concept the company describes as bioenergetics — the idea that everything in the body and environment vibrates at its own frequency, and that the pendant helps optimize the body's energy field to better respond to EMF exposure.

An important distinction noted in the company's materials is that the pendant is not positioned as an EMF blocker. The company describes it as a device that helps the body's energy field become more resilient when exposed to electromagnetic radiation. In published interviews, the co-founder has stated that the pendant "is not blocking EMF" but rather "optimizing your energy field so that when you are exposed to EMF, your energy field is better able to defend itself."

The company also describes the pendant as incorporating a design based on sacred geometry that aligns with the body's energetic pathways. It requires a weekly "activation" process where you hold the pendant at a specific distance from the sternum for approximately one minute. The company describes this as tuning your body's energy field to work with the pendant.

These concepts draw from traditions in energy medicine and biofield research. For context on where this framework sits within the broader scientific landscape, see the "Understanding EMF Exposure in Current Scientific Research" section below.

What the Company's HRV Study References Describe

A central element of the Harmoni Pendant's published materials is a study conducted using Heart Scientific HRV technology. The company describes this as involving eight doctors across the United States and approximately 100 participants. According to the company, participants were assessed at three timepoints: baseline, after EMF stress exposure, and after wearing the activated Harmoni Pendant.

The company references an internal study using HRV tracking technology, reporting changes across multiple stress and recovery-related markers. According to the company, these included:

HRV improvement: The company's materials state that heart rate variability measurements improved by an average of 700% after pendant activation.

EMF-related stress reduction: According to the company, EMF-related stress markers improved by an average of 48%.

Biorhythm improvement: The company's materials describe a 160% improvement in biorhythm measurements, including sleep-related rhythms.

Energy reserves: The company states that mitochondrial energy reserve readings improved by an average of 530%.

Biological age: The company's materials describe the biological age reading as decreasing by an average of two years following pendant activation.

These findings are presented within company materials and have not been independently verified through peer-reviewed publication.

That distinction matters when you are doing your own research, and a few points are helpful for context:

Peer review is the standard process through which independent researchers scrutinize study design, methodology, statistical analysis, and conclusions before publication. Without that step, the broader research community has not had the opportunity to weigh in on whether these results hold up under independent examination.

Key methodological details — including blinding protocols, control group design, randomization methods, and statistical analysis frameworks — are not comprehensively disclosed in the company's published materials. These elements are considered essential for evaluating the validity of any research finding.

Large percentage improvements can sometimes reflect mathematical magnification of small absolute changes, especially when the comparison point is a stressed state rather than an untreated baseline. A 700% improvement in HRV, for example, could reflect a meaningful clinical shift — or it could reflect low starting values being multiplied. Without access to raw data, you cannot independently assess the clinical significance of these numbers.

HRV measurement itself is well-established in clinical research. The consideration for consumers is whether this specific study's design and reporting meet the evidentiary standards you personally expect before connecting the reported improvements specifically to the pendant.

Understanding EMF Exposure in Current Scientific Research

The Harmoni Pendant exists within a broader consumer conversation about EMF exposure and health. The following provides context from major scientific bodies on what has been concluded and where the conversation remains open.

EMFs are real and measurable. Electromagnetic fields are produced by all electronic devices. The World Health Organization classified radiofrequency electromagnetic fields as a Group 2B "possible" human carcinogen in 2011. That classification indicates limited evidence warranting further study — the same classification that applies to items like pickled vegetables and talcum powder. It indicates a need for more research rather than a confirmed health risk.

The VGCC theory referenced in the company's materials, attributed to Dr. Martin Pall of Washington State University, proposes that EMFs can activate calcium channels in cell membranes, leading to various downstream effects. This theory has been published in scientific literature. However, it remains a subject of ongoing scientific debate. Major regulatory bodies including the WHO and ICNIRP have not adopted this theory as the basis for their exposure guidelines.

Current regulatory position: The FCC, WHO, and FDA generally state that EMF levels from consumer electronics operate within established safety limits. There is no scientific consensus that daily exposure to non-ionizing EMF from consumer devices at current regulatory levels causes the range of health effects described in the company's marketing materials.

The bioenergetic framework described in the company's materials — including concepts like vibrational blueprints, biophoton field optimization, and harmonic resonance — draws from traditions in energy medicine and alternative wellness. These concepts are used in certain practitioner communities but are not standardized scientific terminology recognized in mainstream physics or clinical medicine.

Wearable EMF pendants broadly: Multiple sources in material science and EMF measurement have noted that wearable pendants and stickers claiming to "harmonize" or "neutralize" EMF radiation have not demonstrated measurable EMF reduction when tested with standard RF measurement equipment. Physical EMF shielding — using conductive materials like silver mesh or Faraday cage principles — operates on a fundamentally different mechanism that can be verified with standard instruments.

None of this means the product has no value to individual consumers. It does mean that understanding where the company's framework sits relative to mainstream scientific research is part of doing thorough due diligence before purchasing any wellness product.

User-Reported Experiences Described in Company Materials

Testimonials included in the company's materials feature practitioners and users describing perceived improvements in areas such as sleep quality, stress response, daily energy, focus, and emotional balance. These accounts represent individual experiences as presented by the company.

The company's website includes endorsements from practitioners across the wellness and alternative medicine space, including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, functional medicine practitioners, and occupational therapists. These endorsements represent individual practitioner opinions as presented in the company's materials.

The company's Terms of Service section on testimonials states that testimonials represent the unique experience of the customers submitting them and do not necessarily reflect the experience that you may have using the products. The terms further note that results vary depending on factors including age, health, and genetics.

Independent consumer feedback on third-party platforms presents a mixed picture. Some users describe positive experiences with sleep and perceived stress reduction. Others report no noticeable effect, difficulty reaching customer service, and concerns about return processing. As with any product, consumers who leave reviews — positive or negative — represent a self-selected group.

Who the Harmoni Pendant May Appeal to in 2026

Based on the product's published positioning and the company's own descriptions, the Harmoni Pendant may be of interest to you if you are already exploring bioenergetics or energy medicine as part of your wellness approach, you view wearable wellness accessories as complementary tools alongside other health practices, and you are comfortable with a product whose proposed mechanism operates outside the framework of mainstream physics and clinical medicine.

The product may be less aligned with what you are looking for if you require independently verified, peer-reviewed clinical evidence before purchasing a wellness product, you are seeking measurable EMF shielding that can be confirmed with standard RF measurement equipment, or you expect specific health outcomes from a wearable accessory.

As with any wellness product, individual responses depend on a wide range of personal factors. A healthcare provider familiar with your personal health history is the most reliable resource for evaluating whether any EMF-related product fits your situation. If you have already done your research and want to explore the product further, you can View the current Harmoni Pendant offer (official Harmoni Pendant page).

Harmoni Pendant Pricing and Availability

Harmoni Pendant is offered in multiple configurations, with pricing and availability detailed within the company's official materials. According to information on the company's sales page at the time of writing:

Single Pendant: The company lists one pendant at $89 (described as reduced from $149), plus shipping.

Couple's Pack (2 Pendants): The company lists two pendants at $158 total ($79 per pendant), with free U.S. shipping.

Family Pack (4 Pendants): The company lists four pendants at $244 total ($61 per pendant), with free U.S. shipping.

Each pendant is available in gold, rose gold, or stainless steel finish, and in small (20mm) or large (25mm) size options. Pricing and availability can change, so verify current terms by View the current Harmoni Pendant offer (official Harmoni Pendant page).

Refund Policy and 60-Day Guarantee

According to the company's published return policy, purchases are covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee. Per the published terms, if you are unsatisfied within the first 60 days you can request a full refund by contacting the support team.

The policy indicates that pendants should be returned to the company's North Charleston, South Carolina address. According to the company's terms, the buyer is responsible for return shipping costs. Refund timelines depend on your payment method and financial institution.

Reviewing the complete refund policy on the official website and holding on to all purchase confirmation details before ordering is recommended. Some consumers on third-party platforms have described delays in refund processing and difficulty reaching customer service. These represent individual experiences and may not reflect the company's standard practices.

What You May Want to Verify Before Ordering

Understand the proposed mechanism. The company describes the Harmoni Pendant as an energy field optimization tool, not an EMF blocker. If you are looking for measurable EMF shielding, the company's product operates on a different framework than conductive shielding materials.

Consider the study on its merits. The company references an HRV study with reported improvements across multiple metrics. These findings are presented within company materials and have not been independently verified through peer-reviewed publication. Whether that level of evidence meets your personal standard is a decision only you can make.

Separate practitioner endorsements from clinical evidence. Individual endorsements from wellness practitioners, even credentialed ones, represent individual opinions as presented in the company's materials — not independently validated clinical research.

Check multiple review sources. Looking beyond the company's own website for consumer feedback is always a good practice. Multiple review platforms may offer broader perspective on buyer experiences.

Confirm refund terms independently. Review guarantee terms, return requirements, shipping cost responsibility, and processing timelines directly on the official website before purchasing. Current terms and refund details are available by View the current Harmoni Pendant offer (official Harmoni Pendant page).

Talk to your healthcare provider. This is especially important if you are attributing health symptoms to EMF exposure. A qualified clinician can help you evaluate whether your concerns align with your individual health profile.

Consumer Questions About the Harmoni Pendant

Does the Harmoni Pendant block EMF radiation?

According to the company's own published materials and founder interviews, the Harmoni Pendant is not designed to block EMF. The company describes it as a tool that optimizes the body's energy field to better respond to EMF exposure. This is a fundamentally different claim than physical EMF shielding, which uses conductive materials to measurably reduce RF radiation reaching the body.

Is the Harmoni Pendant FDA approved?

The Harmoni Pendant is not FDA approved. The company's own disclaimer states that its claims have not been evaluated by the FDA. Per the company's published terms, the pendant is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. It is marketed as a wellness accessory, not a medical device or pharmaceutical.

Is the referenced HRV study published in a peer-reviewed journal?

As of this writing, the study referenced in the company's materials does not appear to be published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal. The findings are presented within the company's own sales and marketing channels.

What is the activation process?

According to the company, the pendant requires a weekly activation process that involves holding the pendant at a specific distance from the sternum for approximately one minute. The company describes this as tuning the wearer's energy field to work with the pendant.

Who is behind the Harmoni Pendant?

According to publicly available records and published interviews, the Harmoni Pendant is associated with Wendy Myers, founder of MyersDetox.com and described as a detox expert and functional diagnostic nutritionist, and Robert Marking, who is referenced as the creator of the pendant's underlying technology. The company is registered as Harmoni Pendant LLC in South Carolina.

What do the testimonials on the website represent?

The company's Terms of Service state that testimonials represent the unique experience of the customers submitting them and do not necessarily reflect the experience that you may have using the products. Results vary depending on factors including age, health, and genetics.

Does the pendant contain electronic components?

Based on the company's published materials, the Harmoni Pendant is described as a metal disc with a specific geometric design. The company does not describe it as containing electronic components, batteries, or active pharmaceutical ingredients. The proposed mechanism is described in terms of bioenergetics and harmonic resonance.

How does this compare to physical EMF shielding products?

Physical EMF shielding products use conductive fabrics, silver mesh, or Faraday cage principles to create a measurable barrier that blocks or deflects electromagnetic waves. Their effectiveness can be verified with standard RF measurement equipment. The Harmoni Pendant operates on a different conceptual framework — bioenergetic field optimization rather than physical shielding. These are fundamentally different approaches.

Summary

The Harmoni Pendant is a wearable wellness accessory positioned within the growing consumer interest in EMF protection. The company describes the product not as a physical EMF blocker but as a bioenergetic tool designed to support the body's energy field response to electromagnetic exposure. The company's materials reference an HRV study conducted with approximately 100 participants and eight doctors, describing substantial improvements across multiple wellness metrics following pendant activation. These findings are presented within company materials and have not been independently verified through peer-reviewed publication.

The company's proposed mechanism — bioenergetic field harmonization — draws from energy medicine and alternative wellness traditions. Mainstream scientific and regulatory bodies have not validated this specific mechanism for EMF protection purposes. The company provides a 60-day refund guarantee, multiple pricing configurations, and customer support via email and phone.

Consumers who have completed their own research and want to explore the full product details, current pricing, and published terms can do so. View the current Harmoni Pendant offer (official Harmoni Pendant page).

Contact Information

Harmoni Pendant offers customer support for questions before or during the purchasing process:

Company: Harmoni Pendant LLC

Address: 7791 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, Suite A, North Charleston, SC 29420

Email: support@harmonipendant.com

Phone: (323) 310-2484

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: Information presented here is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical, health, scientific, or legal advice. All product details, study references, pricing, and policy terms described are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website, sales materials, and published interviews. The content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before making health-related decisions based on any wellness product.

Scientific and Health Notice: The Harmoni Pendant is a consumer wellness accessory, not a medical device. It has not been evaluated by the FDA or any regulatory body for its described EMF-related wellness capabilities. The proposed mechanism described as bioenergetic field optimization is not validated through the type of independent, peer-reviewed research typically required by mainstream scientific and medical institutions. Regulatory agencies including the FCC, WHO, and FDA generally state that EMF levels from consumer electronics operate within established safety limits. Consumers with health concerns potentially related to EMF exposure should consult a qualified healthcare provider.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with the Harmoni Pendant will vary. Descriptions of improved sleep, reduced stress, enhanced focus, or changes in HRV readings are based on the company's published study references and individual user accounts and are not independently verified outcomes. The company's own Terms of Service state that testimonials represent the unique experience of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the experience of the typical buyer. Results depend on numerous individual factors.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: Affiliate links are included. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the company's official website, published interviews, and general scientific context.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, bundle structures, shipping terms, and promotional offers mentioned were based on information on the company's sales page at the time of writing (April 2026) and are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official Harmoni Pendant website before completing any purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of writing based on publicly available information. No responsibility is accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Harmoni Pendant LLC and their healthcare provider before making decisions.