For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd. Launches Enhanced Products Liability Risk Management Framework for Global SMEs

HONG KONG, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd., a commercial insurance brokerage specializing in complete risk management solutions, today announced the official launch of its enhanced Products Liability Risk Management Framework. Designed to address the evolving vulnerabilities of global trade, the newly introduced initiative equips small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) with holistic structural protection. Driven by a vision to build lasting partnerships as the firm scales toward a strategic milestone of US$10 million in annual turnover, the rollout is dedicated to ensuring that clients' businesses can thrive and remain protected in the long term.

The foundation of For Long Underwriting is rooted in a profound personal experience. Before entering the insurance sector, the company's founder operated a small-to-medium-sized garment factory in Hong Kong. During a major export operation, the factory shipped an entire 20-foot container of finished jeans to a European client. Upon arrival, the fabrics were found to contain harmful dye substances that posed human health risks. Consequently, the entire shipment was destroyed by incineration, resulting in a devastating financial loss for the factory.

This incident served as a critical turning point. It highlighted the harsh reality that business growth requires more than just relentless effort; it demands solid, structural protection, specifically through robust Products Liability Insurance. Shortly after, a chance introduction to the insurance industry by a friend prompted a career pivot, ultimately leading to the establishment of For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd.

"We deeply understand that one accident can destroy years of dedication," said Dandy Tai, representative of For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd. "We believe proper coverage, particularly product liability protection, is not just a safety net—it is the confidence and strength that empowers enterprises to safely enter the international market."

Moving beyond traditional policy issuance, the company provides a holistic risk management framework anchored by its major insurance line in products liability. This comprehensive approach enables enterprises to recover quickly and maintain their market reputation when facing unexpected product defects or recalls. To further mitigate risks, the firm entrusts specialists to coordinate complex cross-border claims and legal disputes. By positioning comprehensive insurance as a powerful bargaining chip, For Long helps clients strengthen their stance in business negotiations and supply chain cooperation. Ultimately, this strategic framework shares the financial burden of global trade, preventing catastrophic and unforeseen expenditures from crippling day-to-day operations.

For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd. invites business owners seeking sustainable, long-term growth and robust operational protection to visit its Facebook page and explore opportunities for cooperation.

About For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd.

Based in Hong Kong, For Long Underwriting Co., Ltd. is a specialized commercial insurance brokerage dedicated to providing Products Liability Insurance and comprehensive risk management solutions. Born from firsthand experience in the manufacturing and export sectors, the company understands the vulnerabilities of global trade. The firm is committed to helping clients mitigate cross-border risks, coordinate complex claims, and stabilize their financial foundations, ensuring their businesses can thrive for the long term.

Media Contact

Dandy Tai

Phone: +852 9192 6266

Email: dandy@forlong.com.hk