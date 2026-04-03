SPIE SA announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document including the 2025 Annual Financial Report

Cergy-Pontoise, April 3rd, 2026 - SPIE SA announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document, including the Annual Financial Report for the 2025 fiscal year, registered by the French securities regulator, the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 2nd, 2026 under the number D.26-0216.

In accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815, as amended by the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2020/1989, the 2025 Universal Registration Document has been registered, and is available in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format).

This 2025 Universal Registration Document includes, among other items:

the 2025 Annual Financial Report as of Dec. 31 st , 2025;

, 2025; the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the Report of the Board of directors on corporate governance, as well as the Statutory Auditors' Report thereon;

the internal control procedures and risk management implemented by the Group;

the Sustainability Report, as well as the Independent Supervisory Body’s Report thereon.





The French version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document is available on the SPIE SA website (www.spie.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of the 2025 Universal Registration Document will also shortly be available on the SPIE SA website (www.spie.com).

Hard copies of the 2025 Universal Registration Document are also available at the SPIE SA corporate office, 10, avenue de l’Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise, France, or can be ordered on lib.spie.com.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. With 55,000 employees, SPIE works alongside its customers to drive the energy, digital and industrial transitions. As a key player in decarbonisation, the Group delivers efficient and innovative solutions across the economy.

SPIE Group achieved in 2025 consolidated revenue of €10.4 billion and consolidated EBITA of €793 million.

www.spie.com

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Contacts

SPIE







Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com



SPIE







Investor Relations

Investors@spie.com



IMAGE 7







Laurent Poinsot

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr





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