Paydibs Strengthens Digital Commerce Infrastructure for Businesses

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paydibs Sdn Bhd (“Paydibs”), a Malaysia-based merchant-first payment service provider, has introduced an expanded suite of digital commerce solutions as part of its ongoing efforts to support businesses transitioning into the digital economy. The company is positioning its comprehensive commerce ecosystem as a key pillar in Malaysia’s evolving digital commerce infrastructure.

Regulated by Bank Negara Malaysia under the Financial Services Act 2013, Paydibs delivers a complete payment system designed to serve the full spectrum of commerce — from large enterprises to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including businesses transitioning from traditionally cash-based operations.

By simplifying the complexities of cashless adoption, Paydibs acts as a long-term business partner to merchants, enabling them to streamline operations, enhance customer payment experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities across both online and offline channels.

Payments as National Growth Infrastructure

In an era where digital adoption has become a business necessity rather than an option, Paydibs is redefining its role beyond that of a traditional payment gateway. The company focuses on payment orchestration and workflow automation, helping merchants simplify complex payment processes while operating more efficiently in an increasingly digital economy.

“Accepting a payment is only the starting point. What truly drives business growth is the ability to transform payments into actionable insights and operational efficiency,” said Tee Kean Kang, Chief Executive Officer of Paydibs.





Tee Kean Kang, CEO of Paydibs

Through direct connectivity to Malaysia’s national payment rails, Paydibs also reduces unnecessary intermediaries within the payment ecosystem. This enables faster settlement cycles, improved transparency over transaction flows, and greater visibility over funds — outcomes that directly strengthen merchants’ liquidity management and operational confidence.

Bridging Online and Offline Commerce

Paydibs’ role as a commerce enabler is best demonstrated through its integrated solutions that seamlessly connect physical retail operations with digital storefronts, allowing merchants to manage their businesses through a unified ecosystem.

Mini POS

Embedded within the Paydibs Pay app, the Mini POS feature functions as a practical alternative to a traditional point-of-sale system. Merchants can manage tables, products, and payments directly from a single device, eliminating the need for costly standalone POS hardware.

By delivering structured front-of-house operations alongside real-time sales insights, Mini POS provides businesses with greater operational visibility and efficiency at a fraction of the typical setup cost.

Nexus E-Commerce Suite

Built with simplicity in mind, the Nexus E-Commerce Suite lowers the barriers for merchants looking to establish an online presence. Paydibs supports the entire process, from storefront configuration to secure payment integration — enabling businesses to launch and manage their digital storefronts with ease.

With dedicated onboarding and support, even merchants with minimal technical expertise can confidently expand into online commerce.



Global Connectivity for Local Merchants

As Malaysia anticipates increased regional travel and tourism, Paydibs’ infrastructure ensures local merchants are well positioned to capture cross-border spending.

Through strategic partnerships with global payment networks such as Alipay+, Paydibs enables businesses of all sizes, from established retailers to small neighbourhood stalls to seamlessly accept international e-wallets.

This capability allows local merchants to benefit from spending by international visitors while maintaining a simple and familiar payment setup. By removing the complexities often associated with cross-border payment acceptance, Paydibs helps businesses participate more fully in Malaysia’s growing tourism and digital commerce ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: From Transactions to Financial Identity

Looking ahead, Paydibs’ long-term vision extends beyond payment processing toward unlocking greater value from transaction data.

By transforming real-time business activity into meaningful financial insights, Paydibs aims to help merchants build credible financial identities that can support future growth opportunities.

Over time, this approach could enable MSMEs to access financing more efficiently, strengthen business credibility, and build greater long-term resilience — demonstrating how payment infrastructure can evolve into a powerful engine for sustainable business development.

About Paydibs

Paydibs is a registered Payment Service Provider under Malaysia’s Financial Services Act 2013, enabling businesses - from MSMEs to large enterprises - to accept secure digital payments from local and global customers through cards, online banking, eWallets, QR payments, and other local methods. Built on the principles of inclusivity and financial access, Paydibs empowers unbanked, underserved, and traditionally cash-based communities to participate meaningfully in the digital economy through a scalable, secure, and compliant payments infrastructure.

For more information, visit Paydibs: https://paydibs.com/

Media Contact:

Paydibs Sdn Bhd

Level 16, Mercu Aspire Tower, 3, Jalan Bangsar, KL Eco City 59200 Kuala Lumpur

Email: marketing@paydibs.com

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