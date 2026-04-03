MEXC Announces USD1 Launchpool Event with 1,500,000 WLFI Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world leader in zero‑fee digital asset trading, today announced the launch of the USD1 Launchpool staking event. The event offers users the opportunity to earn from a total prize pool of 1,500,000 WLFI by simply staking USD1. The Launchpool begins on April 3 at 18:00 (UTC+8) and will run for seven days.

Launchpool offers a low-barrier way for users to earn new tokens by staking existing assets. With the launch of the USD1 Launchpool, MEXC enables users to stake USD1 and earn WLFI token rewards while maintaining their stablecoin holdings.

Key highlights of this Launchpool event include:

Large Prize Pool with Hourly Distribution: The total prize pool stands at 1,500,000 WLFI. Rewards are automatically calculated and distributed every hour, the earlier users participate, the sooner they can start accumulating WLFI rewards.

The total prize pool stands at 1,500,000 WLFI. Rewards are automatically calculated and distributed every hour, the earlier users participate, the sooner they can start accumulating WLFI rewards. Flexible Staking with Low Entry Threshold: Individual staking limits range from 100 to 100,000 USD1, making the event accessible to users of all portfolio sizes. Staked funds can be withdrawn at any time.

Individual staking limits range from 100 to 100,000 USD1, making the event accessible to users of all portfolio sizes. Staked funds can be withdrawn at any time. Stablecoin Staking to Reduce Volatility Risk: Unlike traditional token staking, users stake USD1, a stablecoin, earning WLFI rewards while effectively avoiding price volatility risk on their staked assets.



The USD1 Launchpool event runs from April 3, 2026 at 18:00 (UTC+8) to April 10, 2026 at 18:00 (UTC+8). For full event details and rules, visit here .

This event launch demonstrates MEXC's commitment to providing users with diverse earning opportunities through its Launchpool offerings. Known for rapid token listings, comprehensive product offerings, and competitive fees, MEXC provides global users with a premier gateway to digital asset opportunities. By continuously launching diverse Launchpool projects, the platform helps users access early-stage quality token distributions with minimal barriers and seize more opportunities in the fast-evolving crypto market.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d36b6f6a-6a31-43f9-93ec-d9cb2f58a995