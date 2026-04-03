Crossing the Privacy Divide: Dmitry Shubov Speaks on How Southeast Asian Legal-Tech Founders Can Confidently Enter the U.S. Market

FREMONT, Calif., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching a Southeast Asian legal-tech startup in the U.S. is an exciting milestone, but it comes with a major hurdle: American buyers and investors are putting a magnifying glass on how you handle data. Founders who treat cross-border privacy as a core feature, rather than a last-minute chore, could be closing deals faster and winning over users much more easily. Research from the Future of Privacy Forum (FPF) underscores the growing complexity of navigating ASEAN privacy rules alongside fragmented U.S. state laws—a regulatory challenge that increasingly influences U.S. purchasing and investment decisions.

When looking at new tools, U.S. buyers and investors are actively looking for:

Built-in privacy flexibility: Tech that natively understands and adapts to the patchwork of U.S. state laws, like California's CCPA.

Smoother vendor approvals: Clear data agreements, localized hosting plans, and straightforward terms of service that reassure U.S. companies their data won't leave secure borders.

Easy integrations: Seamless connections with the security setups U.S. enterprises already use, plus clear audit trails to prove data is handled responsibly.

Long-term alignment: A documented commitment to U.S. data protection standards, which makes the startup an attractive, low-risk bet for law firms and potential acquirers down the road.

A specialized consulting firm can take the guesswork out of this process by helping to:

Map your product’s features directly against U.S. privacy laws to help build a strong, compliant foundation from day one.

Draft clear, U.S.-friendly data agreements and terms of service that bridge the gap between ASEAN and U.S. expectations.

Review your data pipelines for compliance and craft a sales message that highlights your top-tier security.

Build an outreach strategy armed with marketing materials that earn the immediate trust of American buyers.

“Data privacy isn’t just another box to check; it’s how you build trust with a new U.S. audience. Southeast Asian founders who weave U.S. privacy compliance into the very fabric of their tech from the start can skip months of back-and-forth with procurement teams and get to market so much faster,” says Dmitry Shubov, Founder and CEO of Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

For Southeast Asian legal-tech founders, turning the cross-border privacy challenge into a strategic advantage is key to winning over the U.S. market. Partnering with a firm dedicated to helping early-stage legal tech startups, like Dmitry Shubov Consulting, can help a startup smoothly transition into the U.S. To learn more about how a firm can find help and expand with confidence, visit the Dmitry Shubov Consulting website today.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact:

Support@dmitryshubovconsulting.com