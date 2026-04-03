Beyond the Egg Hunt: Crafting an Easter Backyard Where Memories Bloom

Los Angeles, California, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring returns and Easter approaches, backyards come alive with color, laughter, and shared moments. From egg hunts to sunlit family brunches, the season invites friends and families outdoors. It’s a time to connect, celebrate, and create lasting memories.

Guided by the philosophy “LIVING IN STYLE”, OVIOS presents its curated Easter outdoor collection, designed to turn patios and gardens into warm, elevated extensions of the home.

Blending refined indoor comfort with durable outdoor performance, OVIOS brings the Outdoor Living Room to life—where Easter traditions thrive and meaningful moments last.

To celebrate the season, OVIOS launches its Limited-Time Easter Refresh, offering an extra 10% off select signature collections to help homeowners ready their spaces for spring gatherings.

Limited-Time Easter Offer Details

The Reward: Extra 10% OFF on Select Spring Collections.

Extra on Select Spring Collections. Availability: Limited-time seasonal promotion (Easter period only).

Limited-time seasonal promotion (Easter period only). Shop the Selection: https://www.ovios-home.com/





The Art of “Living in Style” Outdoors

For OVIOS, “Living in Style” means creating spaces that balance comfort, flexibility, and visual harmony—where everyday moments feel intentionally designed. Modern living no longer stops at the threshold. Today’s homeowners seek outdoor living spaces that mirror the comfort of their interiors while embracing the freedom of nature. OVIOS achieves this through modular, weatherproof designs, making it effortless to build welcoming spaces where memories truly bloom.

Elevating the Easter Hosting Experience

BBR Series – The Ultimate Hosting Hub

Designed for grand Easter gatherings, the BBR Series serves as the centerpiece of spacious outdoor living. Its modular design effortlessly shifts between L-shape and U-shape layouts, adapting to brunch feasts, family conversations, and holiday celebrations. Ultra-wide 7.68-inch armrests provide elegant space for drinks, appetizers, or seasonal decor. Plush, high-back seating invites hours of comfortable connection. Handwoven, UV-resistant, water-repellent wicker combines durability with polished aesthetics, making the BBR Series as resilient as it is welcoming. Perfect for large-scale hosting, it transforms patios into luxurious, functional hubs where every moment feels intentional and warm.





GRS Series – Signature No-Assembly Versatility

For modern ease and flexible living, the GRS Series delivers instant sophistication with OVIOS’ exclusive no-assembly design. The 5-piece modular set includes a three-seat sofa, two single chairs, and two multi-functional ottomans that transition effortlessly between extra seating, footrests, or compact side tables. Its lightweight, sleek profile elevates patios and balconies without compromising style or comfort. Water-resistant, zip-off cushions make cleanup quick and stress-free after lively spring gatherings. With durable all-weather materials and clean, contemporary lines, the GRS Series brings together practicality, flexibility, and effortless elegance for hosts who value convenience and refined design.





NTC Series – Serene Comfort with Superior Support

The NTC Series is crafted as a peaceful retreat for quiet reflection and gentle connection. Its elegant curved silhouette and high-back design support the neck and shoulders, extending relaxation and encouraging calm, unhurried moments. Spacious armrests and deep seats enhance the cozy experience, while handwoven, long-lasting wicker ensures daily durability. Thick 3.54-inch high-density cushions provide robust lumbar support and cloud-like comfort. Premium UV-protected, eco-friendly fabric dries quickly after rain and retains its beauty season after season. Easy to assemble with clear instructions, the NTC Series transforms any outdoor space into a refined sanctuary for springtime tranquility.





Easter Garden Styling Tips

Bring your outdoor space to life with three spring-inspired styling themes curated by our lead designers:

The Pastel Parade : Accentuate the BBR Series with mint green and lavender throw pillows.

: Accentuate the Series with mint green and lavender throw pillows. The Botanical Nook : Pair the GRS Series with fresh tulips for a seamless transition into nature.

: Pair the Series with fresh tulips for a seamless transition into nature. The Evening Glow: Drape warm string lights over the NTC Series to create a sophisticated sunset atmosphere.

Join the OVIOS Community:

Share your Easter transformation with #OVIOSEasterGarden and get a chance to be featured on OVIOS’ official Instagram and Facebook channels!

Website: https://www.ovios-home.com/

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