Rent Bed and Mattress in Mumbai Instead of Buying in 2026: Rentomojo Reports Rising Demand as Urban Renters Reassess Upfront Costs

BENGALURU, KA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 03, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, is witnessing increased demand for bed and mattress rentals in Mumbai, as urban renters reassess the financial and logistical implications of purchasing essential bedroom furniture.

Setting up a bedroom has traditionally required a significant upfront investment, with a standard bed and mattress combination often costing between ₹25,000 and ₹60,000 depending on material, size, and brand. For many renters in Mumbai—particularly those in shared housing, early-career professionals, and individuals relocating for work—this cost is incurred alongside rental deposits, brokerage fees, and moving expenses.

As a result, a growing segment of residents is exploring subscription-based alternatives that allow them to access essential furniture without committing to large upfront expenditures. Rental models, which bundle the bed frame and mattress into a single monthly plan, are emerging as a practical option for those prioritizing flexibility and liquidity.

Mumbai's housing landscape plays a significant role in this shift. With high population density, frequent job-driven relocation, and a large rental population, residents often move between neighborhoods or housing arrangements within short timeframes. In such scenarios, transporting bulky furniture such as beds can involve dismantling, logistics coordination, and additional costs, while resale options may not fully recover the original purchase value.

Subscription-based furniture access addresses some of these challenges by enabling users to set up essential living spaces quickly, without ownership constraints. Rentomojo's bed and mattress rental offering in Mumbai includes doorstep delivery, installation, and maintenance support as part of the monthly subscription, allowing customers to furnish their bedrooms within a short timeframe.

"The decision to purchase furniture is increasingly being evaluated alongside mobility and financial flexibility," said a company spokesperson. "For many renters in Mumbai, especially those in transitional life stages, renting provides a way to access essential home infrastructure without long-term commitment."

In addition to eliminating upfront purchase costs, rental models also introduce predictable monthly expenses, which some users find easier to manage within their budgets. Unlike ownership, where maintenance, repairs, or replacements may arise unexpectedly over time, subscription plans typically include servicing and support within the rental fee.

The demand for bed and mattress rentals in Mumbai is particularly pronounced among first-time job holders, couples setting up new households, and groups sharing apartments. For these users, the ability to furnish a bedroom quickly—often within one to two days—can be a key factor when moving into a new home.

Rentomojo's rental model operates on a postpaid billing structure, where customers are invoiced after usage, along with a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align their furniture usage with lease durations, whether for short-term stays or longer residential arrangements.

The company also offers relocation support within Mumbai, enabling customers to move rented furniture to new residences without needing to purchase or dispose of existing items. This feature is particularly relevant in a city where rental tenures and living arrangements frequently evolve.

Industry observers note that furniture rental is gaining traction as part of a broader shift toward access-based consumption in urban India. As renters balance rising living costs with the need for flexibility, models that reduce upfront expenditure while simplifying setup and maintenance are becoming more widely considered.

While ownership continues to remain a viable option for long-term residents, the increasing adoption of rental-based furniture solutions in Mumbai suggests a shift in how urban households approach furnishing decisions—particularly for essential items such as beds and mattresses.

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As this trend continues, subscription-based access to furniture is expected to play a growing role in enabling faster, more flexible home setup for Mumbai's mobile population. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/furniture-on-rent



About Rentomojo

Rentomojo is an Indian rental platform offering furniture and appliance subscription services across multiple cities. Its product categories include beds, sofas, wardrobes, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and other household essentials. The company provides delivery, installation, maintenance support, and flexible rental tenures through its online platform and physical experience centers.

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068