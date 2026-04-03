AH Realty Trust to Report First Quarter Earnings on May 4th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) will report its earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2026 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Monday, May 4, 2026. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss earnings other information.

To listen to the call, dial 1 (800) 715-9871 (toll-free dial-in number) or 1 (646) 307-1963 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 7079783. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company’s website, AHRealtyTrust.com.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, June 4, 2026. This replay may be accessed by 1 (800) 770-2030 and providing passcode 7079783#. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 30 days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

AH Realty Trust

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Administration

Email: Chelsea.Forrest@ahrealtytrust.com