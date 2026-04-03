Daofu Apricot Blossom Festival Highlights New Cultural-Tourism Integration on the Plateau

GANZI, China, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 2, the 2026 Conference on Cultural-Tourism Integration & the First Apricot Blossom Eco-Culture Week opened in Daofu County, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan, China. The event was hosted by the CPC Daofu County Committee and the Daofu County People's Government. With blooming apricot blossoms as its centerpiece, the event unveiled a series of tourism incentive policies and unique experiences, showcasing Daofu's innovative practices to integrate ecotourism with cultural heritage preservation.

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The main venue for this year's event is in Mawan Village, Kongse Township, and the event will run until April 10. "Local authorities are using flowers as a bond and the festival as an opportunity to welcome friends," said Wujin Zeren, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Daofu County Committee and Mayor of Daofu County, at the opening ceremony. He added that they have introduced a special package of "Eight Incentives" for integrated cultural and tourism development and "Ten Visitor-Friendly Initiatives," along with cultural tourism consumption vouchers worth one million yuan, all aimed at providing visitors with a premium travel experience.

Daofu County announced that, effective April 1, 2026, it will allocate 30 million yuan annually from its budget as a special fund for integrated cultural and tourism development. The fund will be earmarked for scenic area upgrades, homestay development, and brand building. A package of free services will also be provided, including countywide parking, shuttle buses in the apricot blossom areas, and RV camping facilities.

At the opening ceremony, the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of People's Republic of China awarded Daofu County the titles of "Automobile Self-Drive Sports Camp" and "Premium Self-Drive Tour Route". The Daofu County Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshop was inaugurated, featuring dozens of cultural and creative products that blend local heritage techniques with the county's natural landscapes.

One of the event's highlights, a unique "Village Fashion Show", unfolded on April 2 among the apricot blossoms in Mawan Village. The runway show breaks down traditional fashion boundaries, blending traditional Tibetan elements with modern design. The most touching moment came when a local family spanning four generations took the stage, offering a glimpse of how culture is passed down through daily life. Running for three days, the public is invited to take part - visitors can dress up and walk the runway themselves.

Visitors can also enjoy ten immersive "apricot blossom" experiences during the event, including a community fun run, a photography contest, an intangible cultural heritage fair, and a music party. Daofu County has also set aside one million yuan from its annual consumption voucher fund to subsidize dining, accommodation, and cultural & creative products during the event.