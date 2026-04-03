Plug Power CEO Jose Luis Crespo to Host Reddit AMA on April 16

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jose Luis Crespo, will host a live Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on April 16, 2026.

The live, open Q&A session will provide participants the opportunity to engage directly with Mr. Crespo as he introduces himself as Plug’s Chief Executive Officer and discusses the company’s strategic direction, market position, execution priorities and role in advancing the global hydrogen economy. The conversation will reflect Plug’s continued focus on disciplined execution, operational scale, and building a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem across production, infrastructure, and end-use applications.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 16, 2026 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

In order to ask questions, participants must have an account on Reddit and visit the forum https://www.reddit.com/r/plugpowerstock, where the live session will occur.

WHO:

Jose Luis Crespo, CEO of Plug Power

As previously announced , Jose Luis Crespo transitioned to the role of CEO on March 2, 2026. Mr. Crespo brings deep global commercial and operational experience, with a focus on strengthening customer partnerships, driving disciplined execution, and advancing Plug’s path to profitability.

The AMA discussion is intended to focus on general business, strategy, and market-related topics, including:

Plug’s strategy across its core business areas—material handling, electrolyzers, and hydrogen production and infrastructure—and how these markets are driving long-term growth

Plug’s expanding hydrogen production network in the United States, including operational progress across its Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana facilities

Growth in the electrolyzer business driven by global demand and supportive regulatory frameworks, particularly in Europe

Plug’s differentiated position as a provider of a fully integrated hydrogen ecosystem across production, storage, delivery, and power

Plug’s operational and performance goals, centered on margin expansion, cost discipline, and measurable progress toward EBITDA and sustained profitability

Broader hydrogen market dynamics, including project development timelines, regulatory considerations, and global adoption trends

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 74,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com .

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