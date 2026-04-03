Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stages Selling Out in Hours While Outperforming a Stagnant $2,400 Ethereum Price Prediction Outlook

MONACO, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe just sold out another presale stage in hours and the next round is filling at an even faster pace. Capital is entering at a rate that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are closing in hours, and wallets are committing serious size while Ethereum sits near $2,000 with an institutional outlook that barely projects $2,400 in the months ahead.





Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the Ethereum price prediction stagnation and the structural weakness behind ETH explain why informed capital is rotating out of legacy positions and into early stage opportunities like this presale.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Momentum While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to Stagnation

The timing of AlphaPepe selling out stages in hours could not contrast more sharply with what is happening to Ethereum. The Ethereum price prediction from technical analysts currently targets just $2,400 by April, a level that represents roughly 20% upside from where ETH trades today near $2,000. For the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, that kind of ceiling is historically unusual and reflects a structural problem that goes deeper than short term price action.

ETH has fallen approximately 60% from its $4,946 all time high recorded in August 2025 according to Forbes reporting, marking its worst drawdown period in years. The ETH/BTC ratio has compressed to levels not seen since 2020 according to Investing.com analysis, confirming that Ethereum is underperforming not just in dollar terms but relative to Bitcoin itself. ETH is now approximately 30% below its January 2026 peak of $3,224 while Bitcoin has held comparatively stronger throughout the same period.

The institutional picture reinforces the stagnation. Ethereum spot ETFs have recorded persistent outflows with assets under management declining from end of 2025 peaks and weekly redemptions stacking consistently into 2026. While Bitcoin ETFs posted their longest inflow streak of 2026 with $2 billion entering over four weeks led by BlackRock's IBIT accounting for $1.7 billion, Ethereum ETF products saw $207 million in net outflows in a single week in late March alone. The divergence between institutional appetite for Bitcoin and institutional indifference toward Ethereum has never been wider.

The Ethereum price prediction points to $2,400. That is approximately 20% upside on a $240 billion asset that has structurally underperformed for over a year. The wallets that have historically generated the most significant returns in crypto have never done so by holding a stagnant large cap waiting for a modest recovery. They identified early stage opportunities before the broader market arrived, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe Stages Selling Out in Hours as Ethereum Capital Seeks Higher Conviction Opportunities

AlphaPepe's AI powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is rotating in while Ethereum ETF holders are rotating out. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI driven contract screening, real time whale tracking, and cross chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full BlockSafu security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Over 7,300 holders have joined so far and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.00806 per token with consistent daily growth in participation even as Ethereum ETF products continue to bleed capital and competing presales have seen activity slow significantly. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. The speed at which stages are selling out reflects a level of demand that most presales in 2026 have failed to generate, particularly during a period where the broader market sentiment remains in extreme fear territory. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the pace of new holders entering suggests growing market awareness of the project ahead of its Q2 2026 launch.

Conclusion

The crypto news around Ethereum's stagnant $2,400 price prediction, persistent ETF outflows, and a compressed ETH/BTC ratio at multi-year lows all paint a picture of an asset that institutional capital is no longer treating as a growth position. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's presale while Ethereum treads water are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who recognized when a legacy asset had peaked in relative performance and repositioned into early stage opportunities captured the most significant returns, and those who held stagnant positions watched that capital work against them.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. The window at current presale pricing is narrowing as the project approaches launch.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Technical analysts currently target $2,400 by April 2026 while longer term institutional forecasts vary widely, but persistent ETF outflows and a compressed ETH/BTC ratio suggest Ethereum faces structural headwinds that may limit near term upside.

Is AlphaPepe a strong presale opportunity during Ethereum stagnation?

AlphaPepe is building an AI powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross chain execution, with stages selling out in hours, a planned exchange listing in Q2 2026, and over 7,300 holders participating while Ethereum ETFs have recorded consistent institutional outflows.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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