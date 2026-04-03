AMPLIFY Chief Strategy Officer Aron Solomon, JD, to Lead PBCJA Webinar on How AI Is Transforming Legal Discovery and Law Firm Visibility

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Palm Beach County Justice Association (PBCJA) will host a Continuing Legal Education (CLE) webinar on April 10th at 11:00 a.m. featuring AMPLIFY Chief Strategy Officer Aron Solomon titled “The AI Searchquake: How Technology-Mediated Discovery Is Changing How the Public Finds Legal Services.” The program examines how generative AI systems, answer engines, and AI-powered search tools are reshaping the way the public discovers and evaluates legal representation.

As AI increasingly mediates how legal services are discovered, traditional SEO and digital marketing strategies are giving way to systems that summarize, rank, and recommend law firms based on authority signals, third-party validation, and entity recognition. The program will help attorneys understand how these systems operate at a high level and how they are reshaping visibility in the legal marketplace.

“Search is no longer just about ranking—it’s about being accurately understood by systems that summarize your reputation in real time,” said Solomon. “Law firms need to recognize that visibility now depends on authority signals far beyond their own websites.”

The webinar will also address how journalism, court coverage, and professional commentary influence AI-driven discovery, along with the growing professional responsibility implications for law firms. Topics will include advertising compliance, confidentiality considerations when using AI tools, vendor supervision, and the importance of documenting claims, results, and credentials that may be surfaced or interpreted by automated systems.

Attorneys attending the program will leave with a clearer understanding of how AI-driven discovery works and a practical framework for reducing regulatory and reputational risk while adapting their communication strategies for an increasingly automated environment.

About AMPLIFY

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video — all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit https://www.amplifylaw.ai/ .