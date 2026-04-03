MBX Biosciences Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CARMEL, Ind., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced the issuance of an equity inducement award to Karen Basbaum in connection with her commencement of employment as the company’s new Chief Business Officer.

The inducement award consisted of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 130,000 shares of the company’s common stock with an exercise price of $32.29 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on April 1, 2026. The option has a 10-year term and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of March 9, 2026, and the remainder vesting in 36 equal monthly installments for the three years thereafter, subject to Ms. Basbaum’s continued service. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the stock option agreement covering the grant.

The award was approved by the company’s board of directors as an inducement material to Ms. Basbaum entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). To comply with the terms of this exemption, the employment inducement awards require an immediate public announcement of the award and written notice to the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates; and imapextide (MBX 1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development. The company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

George Shea

We. Communications

gshea@wecommunications.com

(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:

Jim DeNike

MBX Biosciences

jdenike@mbxbio.com