Spring Home Comfort Refresh: Della AC Brings a New Lineup

NEW YORK, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring temperatures begin to climb, many homeowners start to notice the same problem. Some rooms feel warmer than others. Upstairs heats up faster. The thermostat keeps getting adjusted, but the house still doesn’t feel quite right.

To address these common issues, DELLA is introducing its 2026 home cooling lineup. The update expands beyond traditional central air and focuses on more flexible, room-by-room comfort. It includes options like ductless mini split systems and new portable AC units, giving homeowners more control over how each space feels.And for years, central air has been the default solution. It cools the entire home through ductwork and gets the job done. But today’s homes aren’t always evenly balanced, and families don’t all like the same temperature. That’s why Della is expanding its lineup for 2026. Best of all, central AC is still available. A next-gen portable AC is coming soon. But the real star of this spring refresh? The highly-rated mini split collection.

If comfort has felt “almost right” but not quite perfect, this is where your home comfort gets real interesting.

Mini Split vs Central Air: What Homeowners Should Know

When comparing mini split vs central air, the biggest difference in function comes down to air conditioning control.

Central AC pushes air through ducts from one main system. It treats the home as a single zone. That works well in many houses, but it doesn’t always solve hot spots or second-floor heat buildup.

A ductless mini split helps that. Instead of one thermostat ruling the entire house, each indoor unit controls its own area. Bedrooms can stay cooler at night. Offices can stay comfortable during the day. Unused rooms don’t need to be blasted with cold air just to keep the living room comfortable.

Overall, mini splits are the better choice — with a caveat. A central AC system is often better if the home already has well-designed ductwork and the goal is whole-home cooling from a single thermostat with no visible indoor units. It can also be the more practical choice for large open floor plans where strong, even airflow throughout the entire house is the priority.

Della Mini Split Collection: A Smart Mini Split Buying Guide

For anyone researching the best mini split this season, the collection from DELLA covers everything from single-room upgrades to full-home transformations.

Here’s how the lineup breaks down.

Vario Series: Efficient, Balanced Comfort for Everyday Living

The Vario Series is the reliable workhorse of the collection. Designed for consistent, balanced performance, it delivers strong efficiency ratings and dependable year-round heating and cooling.

This series is ideal for homeowners who want:

High energy efficiency (strong SEER2 ratings)

Smart control through the free DELLA+ app

Eco-conscious refrigerant

Single-zone or multi-zone flexibility

A dependable ductless AC system without unnecessary complexity

For spring upgrades, the Vario works beautifully in bedrooms, living rooms, home additions, or finished basements. It’s the kind of system that quietly does its job without demanding attention.

Optima Series Mini Split for Flexible Comfort and Powerful Efficiency

Some rooms need more than a blast of cold air. They need comfort that just works in the background while you live your life. Whether it is a bedroom where quiet matters, a home office where steady temperatures help you stay focused, or a living space where everyone gathers, consistent comfort makes a big difference.

The Optima Series takes a practical approach to home comfort. Think of it like a system that can grow with your space. If you just need to cool one room, a single-zone setup does the job cleanly and efficiently. But if you want to handle multiple rooms, Optima lets you connect up to five indoor units to one outdoor condenser. It is the kind of flexibility HVAC pros appreciate because you can match the system to the layout of the house instead of forcing the house to fit the equipment.

Depending on the model, Optima systems can cover spaces from small rooms to homes up to 2,450 square feet with five multi zones while delivering efficiency ratings up to 24 SEER2. This is one of the key benchmarks used to compare energy-efficient mini split systems.

And don’t forget about its biggest advantage. Advanced inverter plus technology continuously adjusts compressor speed instead of turning on and off repeatedly. This allows the system to maintain stable indoor temperatures while reducing unnecessary energy use. Bottom line: your space stays comfortable, and your energy bills stay as low as possible.

Beyond its performance, Optima includes:

Smart control through the free DELLA+ app

Voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa

Mighty Air X generates 58% more power than the competition

Gold-plated fins prevent corrosion

Ultra-heat performance capable of heating in temperatures as low as −13°F

Heated bottom coil to help with defrosting in cold weather

Quiet indoor operation designed for bedrooms, offices, and living spaces

Eco-friendly R-454B refrigerant for improved environmental performance

30dB quiet performance

Energy-efficient design with many models qualifying for Energy Star certification and potential rebates

Optima is built to deliver powerful, efficient comfort in every season. Its flexible configurations make it easy to design a system that fits your home today while leaving room to expand later. For homeowners searching for energy-efficient mini split systems, smart HVAC technology, or multi-zone heating and cooling, the Optima Series offers a modern and highly adaptable solution.

Multi Zone Mini Split Systems: Whole-Home Flexibility

If upgrading just one room feels like putting a bandage on a bigger problem, a multi zone mini split system is where things start to get exciting. This is whole-home flexibility without the all-or-nothing commitment of traditional systems.

A multi-zone setup connects several indoor air handlers to a single outdoor condenser, but here’s the real benefit: every room gets its own say. The kitchen can stay cool while dinner is cooking. The bedroom can be set lower for sleeping. The guest room doesn’t need to feel like a walk-in freezer when no one’s visiting. It’s personalized comfort in every space, without wasting energy on rooms that don’t need it.

This type of system is especially helpful for:

Larger homes with uneven temperatures

Families with different comfort preferences

Homes transitioning from central air

Renovations and additions

Instead of cooling unused spaces all day, energy is directed where it’s actually needed. That makes multi-zone systems a smart long-term investment and one of the most efficient home cooling solutions available today.

Other Air Conditioning Options For Your Home

There are other air conditioner options for your home that offer a mix of comfort, efficiency, and design flexibility. Ceiling cassette mini splits provide a sleek, nearly invisible solution that delivers even, multi directional airflow, making them ideal for modern, open spaces. Central AC remains a dependable choice, but many homeowners now enhance it with mini splits to better manage hard to cool areas and improve overall efficiency. New portable AC units also bring strong performance with high cooling power, dual hose technology for better efficiency, and smart humidity and app controls. With simple installation and a compact, modern design, these systems offer a flexible and effective alternative to traditional cooling.

Why Spring Is the Perfect Time for a Home Cooling System Upgrade

Spring is prime time for a mini split installation or full home cooling system upgrade. Temperatures are rising, but peak summer demand hasn’t hit yet.

Upgrading now means:

More flexible installation scheduling

Time to test systems before summer heat

Immediate energy savings

Improved indoor comfort heading into warmer months

Waiting until mid-summer often means rushed decisions and limited availability. A spring refresh puts homeowners ahead of the heat.

Choosing the Best Mini Split for Your Space

Selecting the best mini split comes down to a few practical questions:

How many rooms need independent control?

Is noise level a priority?

Does the home already have ductwork?

Is energy efficiency the main goal?

Is a discreet design important?

Whether it’s the balanced performance of the Vario Series, the quiet efficiency of the Serena Series, a multi zone mini split system for whole-home comfort, or a ceiling cassette solution for subtle airflow, today’s options make it easier than ever to design comfort around real living patterns.

This spring isn’t just about cleaning out closets or planting flowers. It’s about finally fixing the room that never feels right. With central AC, ductless AC, mini splits, and portable AC options all available, the 2026 lineup reflects a simple idea: comfort should adapt to the home, not the other way around.

Sometimes the biggest refresh of the season isn’t something you see. It’s something you feel the moment you walk into a perfectly cooled room.

The Future of AC is Bright & Cool with Della

Just when you thought all mini splits were the same, Della is raising the bar with some brand-new performance stars.

There’s some new hardware in the lineup this year, and it’s shaking up how mini splits work. The DELLA 22200 BTU 20 SEER2 Floor Mounted Mini Split AC isn’t just another wall unit. You can mount it low or high, and it still blasts air wide across the room, so you don’t get those annoying hot corners. It actually adjusts the fly instead of cycling on and off like older units, keeping the temperature steady without you touching the thermostat. Quiet, smart, and powerful, it’s the mini split you actually notice for the right reasons.

Then there’s the DELLA 41000 BTU Tri-Zone Concealed Ducted Mini Split Heat Pump AC, and this one is a total gamechanger. Forget visible indoor units cluttering the room. This system hides the air handlers in the ceiling or walls while still running three zones from one outdoor unit. Each room gets its own temperature; airflow stays balanced, and it can handle tricky layouts that would stump a normal mini split. It’s stealthy, powerful, and efficient—mini splits reinvented for big homes that want to clean looks and total control.

So, there you have it. Della keeps bringing the freshest home comfort solutions to make sure you can live your best life—cool, cozy, and comfortably in control.

Media Contact

Contact Person：Align Inc

Email：Vickyz@align-usa.com

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