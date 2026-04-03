First Federal Savings Bank and ICBA Highlight the Value of Financial Literacy

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Federal Savings Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) are celebrating Financial Literacy Month in April by encouraging Americans to strengthen their money-management skills and build long-term financial confidence.

As financial pressures continue to affect households nationwide, access to clear, trusted guidance remains vital. While 63% of adults could cover a $400 unexpected expense with cash or its equivalent, more than one-third are vulnerable to common financial shocks, according to the Federal Reserve . While 43% of U.S. adults rely on friends and family for financial guidance and 41% turn to financial advisers and planners — underscoring the value of trusted relationships in financial decision-making.

“Financial literacy is about empowering people to make choices that support their goals and their families,” said Courtney Schmitt, VP, Marketing Manager at First Federal Savings Bank. “As a community bank, we’re proud to serve as a trusted resource—offering guidance, education, and local insight to meet customers where they are and provide practical guidance they can apply with confidence.”

Often referred to as America’s favorite lenders, community banks are financial experts with a wealth of knowledge and local expertise to help consumers with:

Budgeting to help you track income and expenses and build a plan to manage your finances, reach your financial goals, and create a nest egg.

Saving and investing to help you assess savings and investment goals and vehicles.

Using credit to establish and maintain good credit so you can reap the benefits from this convenient and flexible form of payment without the consequences of mismanagement.

to establish and maintain good credit so you can reap the benefits from this convenient and flexible form of payment without the consequences of mismanagement. Understanding debt load and available options like debt consolidation before taking out a loan.

“Financial literacy is essential to long-term financial independence,” ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “Community banks serve as trusted advisors, offering the personal relationships and local expertise that help individuals make informed decisions and build stronger financial futures.”

ICBA also offers financial literacy programs through community bank partners including Visa’s Practical Money Skills and the FDIC’s Money Smart initiatives. To find one of our community bank locations in your area visit, banklocally.org.

About First Federal Savings Bank Member FDIC

First Federal Savings Bank was established on Evansville, Indiana's Westside in 1904. A community bank offering eight locations in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County. First Federal Savings Bank is also proud to offer Home Building Savings Bank locations in Daviess and Pike County.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation’s community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America’s community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers’ financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at icba.org.