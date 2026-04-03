Voice AI Startup Retell AI Named to Wing VC Enterprise Tech 30 2026 List, Celebrating the Best of Enterprise Tech

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retell AI , the fastest-growing AI voice agent platform, announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Wing VC Enterprise Tech 30 (ET30) 2026 list, recognizing the best of enterprise tech. The list is broken down by company size; Retell AI is featured as one of 10 companies in the early-stage category.

The ET30 list is compiled by Wing VC in partnership with Newcomer. It is designed to be institutional, neutral and inclusive of all company growth stages. Voice AI was highlighted as a key trend for 2026 - three voice AI companies made the list.

Retell AI has emerged as the voice AI platform of choice for fast-growing companies that need to scale their call center operations. As enterprises increasingly adopt conversational AI to handle customer interactions, demand for reliable AI phone call infrastructure has grown sharply. The company launched in 2024, and grew to $50M ARR in 2025. Retell AI now powers 50M+ real-time AI phone calls every month for clients.

"We are honored to have made the Wing ET30," said Bing Wu, co-founder and CEO of Retell AI. "Voice AI is emerging as a key technology for enterprises, and one of the few that can bring almost immediate ROI. Nearly every pilot we do converts into a production deployment because customers can quickly see the quantifiable impact Retell AI has on their operations - lower costs, faster resolutions, and higher customer satisfaction ratings."

Retell AI is the first solution enabling corporate call centers to fire their IVR and deploy infinite AI voice agents for sales and support across voice, chat, email and SMS. Its platform offers:

Human-standard AI voice agent , out of the box

, out of the box Consistently high quality in every AI call , and continuously improving

, and continuously improving A telephony stack optimized for reach, reliability and results

Upgraded enterprise-grade security and reliability: HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant.

HIPAA, SOC2 and GDPR compliant. Support for 50+ languages

Lowest latency among all competitors: Independent benchmarks confirm Retell as the leader in responsiveness. With ~600ms latency, conversations stay smooth and fluent.

confirm Retell as the leader in responsiveness. With ~600ms latency, conversations stay smooth and fluent. Retell Assure, the first automated QA solution for Voice AI. Retell Assure automatically monitors Voice AI calls and makes improvements, eliminating the need for humans to spot check voice AI interactions.





Prior to Retell AI, it was common for companies to spend a year or more developing voice AI agents, go into pilot, and then never go into production due to quality and scale issues. If they did go into production, every change or update took the agent down for a month. Retell AI's platform allows them to build, test and deploy voice AI agents in just a few days.

To see the complete list of ET30 honorees, visit: wing.vc/et30

About Retell AI

Retell AI is the fastest-growing voice AI agent platform, helping corporate call centers automate tier-one phone calls using AI voice agents that are indistinguishable from humans. Retell's platform reduces labor costs, improves first-call resolution, and frees up human agents to focus on complex or sensitive issues. With rapid no-code deployment and high configurability, enterprises can launch Retell's fully automated voice agents in days—not months. Retell serves thousands of businesses and now powers 50+ million real-time AI phone calls every month. Learn more at retellai.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18ae36e6-19f6-4a71-99b9-89311382c33a