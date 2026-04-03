Camp Manifest Sedona Announces Wellness Faculty and Leadership Team for June 2026 Retreat

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Manifest, the immersive women’s retreat co-founded by Heather Marianna and Lisa Huscher , has announced its leadership team and faculty lineup for its upcoming Sedona experience, taking place June 10–12, 2026 at Amara Resort & Spa.





Camp Manifest Logo



Following the success of its sold-out Malibu retreat at Calamigos Ranch in January 2026, Camp Manifest continues to expand its curated retreat offerings, combining elements of wellness, personal development, movement, creativity, and community within an intentionally designed environment inspired by the energy of Sedona.

Camp Counselors

At the core of Camp Manifest are its Camp Counselors, who help guide the vision and overall experience of the retreat.

Heather Marianna is an entrepreneur, event producer, and founder known for her work across the beauty and wellness industries. She left her corporate career in 2012 to build Beauty Kitchen into a successful brand and has since focused on creating experiential platforms that blend business, mindset, and manifestation principles. At Camp Manifest, Marianna brings her expertise in entrepreneurship, alignment, and building a life and business rooted in intention.





Heather Marianna, Camp Counselor for Camp Manifest

Lisa Huscher is a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary behind Sunshine Secret of OC, with over two decades of experience spanning the entertainment and personal development industries. Known for her intuitive approach and commitment to empowerment, Huscher contributes to the retreat’s mission of fostering meaningful connection, clarity, and personal growth among participants.





Lisa Huscher, Camp Counselor for Camp Manifest

Together, Marianna and Huscher shape the foundation of Camp Manifest, curating an environment centered on sisterhood, transformation, and elevated personal experiences.

Featured Instructors & Wellness Faculty

Camp Manifest also brings together a diverse group of instructors and specialists across wellness, energy work, mindset, and personal development. Each facilitator contributes a unique perspective designed to support attendees in areas such as alignment, emotional clarity, physical well-being, and energetic balance.

Ashley Myers – Energy Alignment Expert, Yoga Instructor & Reiki Practitioner (Founder of As You Are Yoga & Energy Healing)

– Energy Alignment Expert, Yoga Instructor & Reiki Practitioner (Founder of As You Are Yoga & Energy Healing) Tracy Doyle – Inner Peace Activator, Author & Creator of the Aurora Method

– Inner Peace Activator, Author & Creator of the Aurora Method Jamie Manzuik – Authenticity Oracle, Luxury Handbag Expert & Founder of Double Clutched

– Authenticity Oracle, Luxury Handbag Expert & Founder of Double Clutched Stefani Seek – Heart Expansion Luminary, Author, Speaker & Life & Love Coach

– Heart Expansion Luminary, Author, Speaker & Life & Love Coach Christine Morgenstern Shin – Nervous System Nurturer, Nervous System & Metabolic Health Expert (Founder of Radiant Heart/Heal from Within)

– Nervous System Nurturer, Nervous System & Metabolic Health Expert (Founder of Radiant Heart/Heal from Within) Linda Rank – Skin Science Sorceress, Aesthetic Expert & Founder of Soul & Beauty MEDx

– Skin Science Sorceress, Aesthetic Expert & Founder of Soul & Beauty MEDx Lyndsay Hodde – Intuitive Space Alchemist, Feng Shui Designer & Wellness Advocate (Founder of Limitless Living)

– Intuitive Space Alchemist, Feng Shui Designer & Wellness Advocate (Founder of Limitless Living) Alex Durham – Sacred Sound Experience Leader, Sound Bath, Reiki, Yoga & Pilates Expert (Founder of Ascend Wellness)





Featured Camp Manifest instructors guiding retreat programming in Sedona.

Together, this collective of instructors supports a range of retreat experiences, including yoga sessions, sound healing, mindfulness practices, manifestation workshops, energy alignment practices, and more.

Camp Experience

Camp Manifest is designed as a multi-day retreat experience that blends structured programming with opportunities for rest, reflection, and connection. Participants engage in guided workshops, group sessions, and experiential activities intended to support personal growth, clarity, and intentional living.

The Sedona location was selected for its natural landscape and longstanding association with wellness and mindfulness practices, offering an immersive setting that complements the retreat’s focus on alignment and inner exploration.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Camp Manifest is also welcoming aligned brand partners and sponsors interested in engaging with its curated audience. Sponsorship opportunities include product placement in gift bags, on-site activations, and immersive brand integrations throughout the retreat experience. Participating brands gain exposure through organic user-generated content, social media visibility, and direct engagement with attendees in an intimate, high-touch environment.

Interested partners are encouraged to inquire through the official website to learn more about available sponsorship opportunities.

About Camp Manifest

Camp Manifest is a curated retreat experience designed to bring women together in a supportive environment focused on personal growth, connection, and intentional living. Through a combination of wellness practices, guided programming, and community-building experiences, the retreat provides a space for participants to step away from daily routines and reconnect with themselves and others.

For more information, registration, or sponsorship inquiries, visit https://campmanifest.com .



For updates and announcements, follow Heather Marianna on X , Instagram , Facebook , and YouTube .





Media Contact:

Heather Marianna

Founder & Coach, Beauty Brand Coaching

info@beautybrandcoaching.com

https://www.beautybrandcoaching.com/

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