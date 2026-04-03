Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 03 26

DASSAULT AVIATION

French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,170,196.80 euros

Headquarters: 78, quai Marcel Dassault

92210 SAINT-CLOUD

712 042 456 RCS Nanterre

Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date



Total number of shares











Total number of voting rights 03/31/2026 77,712,746



Theoretical voting rights:

129,926,031







Exercisable voting rights:

129,779,833





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