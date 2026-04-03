Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 03 26

DASSAULT AVIATION
French corporation (société anonyme) with a share capital of 62,170,196.80 euros
Headquarters: 78, quai Marcel Dassault
92210 SAINT-CLOUD
712 042 456 RCS Nanterre
Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares as per article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and article 223-16 of the General Regulations (Règlement Général) of the French Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2026
|77,712,746
Theoretical voting rights:
129,926,031
Exercisable voting rights:
129,779,833
Attachment