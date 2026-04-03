Tunnel to Towers Foundation Delivers 30 Mortgage-Free Homes to Gold Star Families

Staten Island, NY, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In observance of Gold Star Spouses Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is providing 30 mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families across our country.

"This Gold Star Spouses Day, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation is honored to stand with the families of those who have given everything for our country. Paying off the mortgages for these 30 families ensures the children of these heroes will always have a place to call home, free from any financial burden,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

The 30 homes are in 17 different states, stretching from coast to coast. They include the families of:

Marine Corps Sergeant Brian Hector Alvarado - Long Beach, CA

Army Corporal Allen Losh - Santa Rosa, CA

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nolan Jones - Longmont, CO

Navy Machinist Mate First Class Marshall O'Connor - Washington, DC

Navy Lieutenant Commander Darryl Hunter - Dumfries, VA

Air Force Technical Sergeant Shawn Mette - Melbourne, FL

Army First Sergeant August Alombro - New Smyrna Beach, FL

Marine Corps Sergeant Carlos Baez - Orlando, FL

Marine Corps Sergeant Ward Johnson IV - Murrayville, GA

Army Sergeant Benjamin Sherman - Plymouth, MA

Air Force Major Vernon Bryant Jr. - Woodstock, MD

Army Sergeant Steven Ganczewski - Sparta, MI

Marine Corps Lance Corporal Adam Wood - Ozark, MO

Air Force Staff Sergeant Joshua Moore - Mooresville, NC

Army Major Alexander Wingate - Cameron, NC

Army & Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael R. Ehrhart II - South Webster, OH

Air Force Senior Airman Robert Pearson - Newalla, OK

Army Staff Sergeant Louis DePan - Killeen, TX

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Breon Coyle - Richmond, TX

Army Captain Edward Anderson - Richmond, TX

Navy Chief Petty Officer Caprice Pryor - Suffolk, VA

United States Marine Corps Sergeant Carlos Baez

Born in New York City, Sgt. Baez enlisted just weeks after the September 11 attacks, beginning his military career on November 25, 2001. He deployed multiple times, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and left the Marines in 2005 at the rank of sergeant.

Following his military service, Sgt. Baez joined the Department of State’s Bureau of Diplomatic Security, serving in the Office of High Threat Protection from 2011 to 2018. During this time, he played a critical role in protecting individuals in high-threat locations.

Sgt. Baez passed away on October 21, 2024, after a battle with service-connected cancer, leaving behind his wife, Yahaida, and their four children.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage on the family’s Orlando home.

“When I received the news that Tunnel to Towers would be paying off my home, I was overwhelmed with emotion,” said Yahaida Baez. “This blessing means more than I can fully express. Receiving this support on Gold Star Spouses Day reminds me that my husband’s sacrifice is never forgotten and that there are incredible organizations that continue to stand beside families like mine with love, compassion, and unwavering support.”

Army Major Alexander “Alex” Wingate

MAJ Wingate attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy and was commissioned into the Army in 2010. He spent three years as an Infantry officer before being selected for Psychological Operations, where he proudly served for eleven years.

MAJ Wingate lost his life in a line-of-duty crash on December 9, 2024, leaving behind his wife, Corey, and their four children.

Tunnel to Towers has ensured the family of the hero can remain in their Cameron home forever, free from the burden of a mortgage.

“I was in shock at first. It didn’t feel real…. Hearing that our mortgage was being paid off felt like this huge weight just lifted off my shoulders,” said Corey. “This means stability in a way I can’t fully put into words. I don’t have to worry every month about keeping a roof over our heads, and that changes everything. It means we get to stay in our home, where my kids feel closest to their dad. That kind of security is something I wasn’t sure we’d have, and now we do.”

Army and Air Force Staff Sergeant Michael Ehrhart II.

SSgt Ehrhart enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school and served from 1990 to June 1995. He decided to return to the military and enlisted in the Army, serving from 1997 to 2013. Over the course of his 21-year career, he deployed in support of five wars.

SSgt Ehrhart died on February 24, 2023, from service-connected bone marrow cancer attributed to radiation and burn pit exposure while deployed. He left behind his wife, Lora, and their three children.

For Lora, receiving this news on Gold Star Spouses Day, a day dedicated to honoring and supporting the spouses of fallen service members, makes it even more meaningful.

“To receive this gift from Tunnel to Towers on such a meaningful day shows that, as an organization, they truly do remember and support the families left behind,” said Lora. “It’s so humbling. I can never truly put into words how this will forever change our lives.”

For 25 years, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has honored the legacy of 9/11 FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller by supporting the military and first responders who continue to risk life and limb in the line of duty. To date, Tunnel to Towers has delivered over 1,700 mortgage-free homes to our nation’s heroes and committed over $1 billion across all of our programs.

This year, in tribute to Stephen and the additional 342 FDNY firefighters who gave their lives that fateful day, the Foundation has set a goal to deliver 343 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders who leave behind young children.

For more information and to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's mission to support America's heroes, visit T2T.org and consider donating $11 per month.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.