Valeo - Implementation of the share buy-back program

PRESS RELEASE





Implementation of the share buy-back program





April 3, 2026 — Paris, France — Valeo has requested the assistance of an investment services provider in order to achieve certain objectives of its share buy-back program, as authorized by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 22, 2025.

According to the terms of the contract signed on April 3rd , 2026 starting on April 7th , 2026, it is agreed between the parties that the investment services provider will sell to Valeo, who undertakes to acquire them no later than May 20th , 2026, a maximum of 3,325,000 Valeo shares within the limit of 45 million euros. The average price per share will be determined based on the mean volume-weighted market price observed during the entire duration of the contract. The unit price may not in any case exceed the maximum purchase price of 70 euros per share set by the General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 22, 2025.

All these shares will be allocated to cover the implementation of free and performance share plans, the allotment of shares to employees as part of their involvement in the performance and growth of the Company or the implementation of any company employee savings plan and more generally any allocation of shares within the Group.









About Valeo

Valeo is a leading global technology company creating innovative solutions and systems for automotive and technology partners worldwide. Valeo is structured around its POWER, BRAIN and LIGHT Divisions, and Valeo Service, the augmented service partner, for the aftermarket and new forms of mobility.

Valeo is committed to making mobility safer, more sustainable and affordable to all. The Group is playing a vital role in shaping the Car of Tomorrow: which will be electrified, safer and software-defined. Valeo is leveraging its global industrial footprint and its technological leadership in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, lighting and software to capture an increasing share of value per vehicle.

Valeo is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

Valeo in brief: €20.9 billion in sales in 2025 | 100,000 employees worldwide | 29 countries | 149 production plants | 59 R&D centers | 19 distribution platforms (as of February 26, 2026).

Learn more at www.valeo.com

Media Contacts



Dora Khosrof | +33 7 61 52 82 75

Florentina Deca | +33 6 32 13 69 15

Caroline De Gezelle | + 33 7 62 44 17 85

Clémence Le-Roux | + 33 6 12 18 26 00

press-contact.mailbox@valeo.com Investor Relations



+33 1 40 55 37 93

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