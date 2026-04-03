Pope Leo XIV Advances Boys Town’s Father Edward Flanagan a Step Closer to Sainthood

Boys Town, Neb., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys Town received news that Pope Leo XIV approved the advancement of the beatification cause for Boys Town founder, Father Edward J. Flanagan, declaring him “Venerable.” Born in Ireland, Father Edward J. Flanagan arrived in the United States in 1904. Eight years later, he was ordained a priest and assigned to the Diocese of Omaha. In 1917, after years of working with Omaha's homeless men, he opened Father Flanagan's Boys Home, which later became Boys Town.

“The amazing work of Father Flanagan still lives on today and the proof is here at Boys Town in the thousands of lives of children and families that are changed,” said Rod Kempkes, Boys Town President and CEO. “Father Flanagan was a remarkable priest, leader and visionary in the world. This is an incredible moment for the memory of Father Flanagan and Boys Town.”

In February 2012 Father Edward Flanagan’s Cause opened and he was declared Servant of God in March 2012.Three years later, in June 2015 the Roman Phase began and his Cause was reviewed by Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

“Today Pope Leo XIV gave us the joyful news that Fr. Edward J Flanagan has been declared Venerable in the Catholic Church. Which means that the Universal Church recognizes his life as one that was lived out with heroic virtue,” said Father Jeff Mollner, Boys Town National Director of Mission and Spirituality. “We are blessed to get to witness the fruits of his life’s work every day here at Boys Town, and we continue to pray that his cause for sainthood moves forward. Please continue to join us in that prayer.”

Through his work at Boys Town, Father Flanagan became a social reformer and a true visionary for changing how America cared for its children and families, passionately speaking out and taking action on social issues that few dared to address. Father Flanagan believed that children had the right to be valued, to have the basic necessities of life and to be protected. He sought to close reformatories and other juvenile facilities where children were abused and literally held as prisoners. His life and legacy were immortalized in the 1938 movie Boys Town, starring Spencer Tracy, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of the priest.

​​​​​About Boys Town

For over a century, Boys Town has been a beacon of hope, transforming the lives of America’s children and families through innovative youth, research, and healthcare programs. Boys Town provides compassionate, research-proven education, prevention, training, and treatment for behavioral and physical challenges at multiple locations across the United States, offering a comprehensive array of resources and services. In 2025, Boys Town directly served more than 197,000 children and families nationwide. Learn more about Boys Town at www.boystown.org.

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