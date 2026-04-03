Lendmark Financial Services Expands its Southeast Presence with New Branches in Lake City, Fla., and Lawrenceburg and Sevierville, Tenn.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) , a leading provider of personalized loan solutions, continues to expand across Florida and Tennessee, opening branches in Lake City, Fla., and Lawrenceburg and Sevierville, Tenn. The lender will also offer loans for customers of small, independent automobile dealerships and retail businesses.

The Lake City branch is located at 2941 W US Highway 90, Suite 103; the Lawrenceburg branch is located at 1710 N. Locust Ave; and the Sevierville branch is located at 639 Parkway. Each location is expected to serve hundreds of customers, retailers, and auto dealerships in the first year. Branch Managers Alysha Wilson, Kirsten Langford, and Richawn Ruffin, respectively, will oversee the daily operations of each branch, focused on building strong personal relationships with customers and the surrounding community.

E.J. Ryan, Lendmark’s Executive Vice President of Branch Operations, emphasized the company’s commitment to growth and expansion:

“Our continued growth throughout Florida and Tennessee reflects Lendmark’s commitment to expanding access to financial solutions in the communities we serve. These new branches strengthen our presence in key markets and reinforce our long-term strategy to meet customers where they are—providing personalized financial options for hard-working families experiencing expected and unexpected financial situations.”

In addition to serving consumers directly, Lendmark provides financing solutions for thousands of retailers and independent auto dealerships, allowing these businesses’ customers to obtain Lendmark financing. Local businesses that are interested in partnering with Lendmark to provide financing solutions for their customers should visit the branch or call Lake City: 386-269-8080; Lawrenceburg: 931-244-1789; Sevierville: 865-280-2667.

Lendmark’s signature cause-related initiative, ‘Climb to Cure’ recently surpassed its $10 million fundraising goal in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer, marking a decade of collaboration. This milestone reflects Lendmark’s deep commitment to making a lasting impact beyond financial services. Funds raised support targeted pediatric cancer research utilized nationwide, through CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit.

Lendmark customers can participate by donating $1 when closing their loan. Lendmark matches the donation.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 23 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to be the lender, employer, and partner of choice by offering stability and helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates nearly 550 branches coast to coast, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Hamilton

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

jhamilton@lendmarkfinancial.com

678-625-3128