Hoserite Introduces On-Demand Pricing for FDA Sanitary Hose Assemblies

SPRINGFIELD, MO, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPRINGFIELD, MO - April 03, 2026 - -

Hoserite, a sanitary hose distribution platform, has launched a configurable online purchasing system designed to simplify how industrial buyers source sanitary hose assemblies. The platform allows purchasing agents and operations teams to configure hose assemblies online and receive immediate pricing without waiting for traditional distributor quotes.

Sanitary hoses are widely used in industries such as food and beverage, dairy processing, pharmaceuticals, and other hygienic manufacturing environments. Unlike many industrial components, sanitary hose assemblies are typically built to order rather than stocked in pre-assembled lengths. As a result, buyers often face lengthy quote processes before they can place an order.

Hoserite aims to streamline that process by introducing live pricing directly on its website. Through the online configuration tool, buyers can select hose length, hose diameter, hose ends, and hose color, with pricing automatically generated based on those specifications.

According to company representatives, the system was developed to address common delays experienced by purchasing departments when ordering sanitary hose assemblies.

In a traditional procurement workflow, a purchasing agent typically contacts a distributor for pricing. The distributor then contacts a manufacturer to obtain a quote for the requested hose assembly. The distributor may add margin and return the quote to the buyer. Once approved, the buyer issues a purchase order, which then goes back through the distributor to the manufacturer for production.

That process can take several days or even weeks before production begins.

"With most sanitary hose orders today, buyers wait anywhere from three business days to two weeks just to receive pricing," said a Hoserite spokesperson. "Our platform removes that delay by providing immediate pricing and the ability to place an order at the same time."

The Hoserite website enables customers to use the pricing tool for planning and estimation as well as purchasing. Buyers can configure assemblies, generate pricing for internal budgeting or procurement records, and then proceed with an order if needed.

In addition to live pricing, the company has implemented a faster fulfillment model intended to reduce delivery timelines.

Historically, sanitary hose orders may take one to two weeks to ship after a purchase order is received because assemblies must be manufactured to specification. Hoserite reports that its system is designed to shorten that timeframe with a two-business-day shipment guarantee on most orders.

This approach allows customers to move from configuration to delivery much more quickly than traditional ordering methods.

"Once an order is placed, most customers can expect their hose shipment to leave within two business days," the spokesperson said. "In many cases, that means customers receive their hoses in under a week."

Another feature of the Hoserite system is the simplified purchasing process. Because many sanitary hose orders fall below capital expenditure thresholds, they can typically be purchased with a corporate credit card rather than requiring a formal purchase order.

The platform allows buyers to complete transactions directly online, eliminating the need to establish new vendor accounts, complete additional paperwork, or manage extended procurement workflows.

For purchasing agents responsible for routine maintenance or replacement hoses, the company says this can significantly reduce administrative overhead.

"Instead of going through the full quote and purchase order cycle, buyers can configure the hose they need, enter a credit card, and complete the order immediately," the spokesperson said.

While the platform currently allows configuration by the closest foot, Hoserite also offers quoting for specialized assemblies that fall outside the standard options listed on the website. Customers needing custom hose materials, specific hose constructions, different end connections, or exact measurements can submit a request through the company's contact form.

The company notes that it has access to a wide range of sanitary hose configurations and can provide quotes for specialized assemblies when needed.

Hoserite describes its mission as improving service and accessibility within the sanitary hose distribution industry by combining transparent pricing, simplified purchasing, and faster delivery timelines.

More information about the platform and its hose configuration tools is available at hoserite.com.

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For more information about Hoserite, contact the company here:



Hoserite

Michael Grant

4177735933

aaron@hoserite.com

3413 S Bellhurst Ave

Springfield, MO

65804