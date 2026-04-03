Draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” shareholders to be held on 30th April 2026

Draft agenda and draft resolutions for the Annual General Meeting of Akcinė prekybos bendrovė “APRANGA” (hereinafter the “Company”) shareholders to be held on 30th April 2026 proposed by the Board of the Company:

Auditor’s reports on the Company’s financial statements, management report and sustainability reporting assurance.

Draft resolution:

No decision is required on this agenda item. The information has been noted.

Consolidated management report on the activities of the Company in 2025.

Draft resolution:

Taken for the information consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025, prepared by the Company, assessed by the auditors and approved by the Board.

Approval of the Remuneration Report of the Company (included in the Company’s Consolidated management report)

Draft resolution:

Approve the Remuneration Report of the Company (included in the Company’s Consolidated management report)

Approval of the Consolidated and Company’s financial statements for the year 2025.

Draft resolution:

Approve the annual Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025.

Company's profit (loss) allocation for the year 2025.

Draft resolution:

Allocate the Company’s profit (loss) for the year 2025 according to the draft of profit (loss) allocation presented for the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Election of the firm of auditors and approval of the terms of remuneration for audit services

Draft resolution:

To elect UAB “Ernst & Young Baltic” as the audit firm of APB “APRANGA” for the financial year 2026 and to approve the remuneration for audit services for the financial year 2026 in the amount of up to EUR 86,000 (eighty‑six thousand euros) plus VAT.

To elect PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB as the audit firm of APB “APRANGA” for the financial year 2027 and to approve the remuneration for audit services for the financial year 2027 in the amount of up to EUR 86,000 (eighty‑six thousand euros) plus VAT.

To authorise the General Manager of the Company to sign audit service agreements on the terms and conditions set out in this resolution.

Election of Company Board members.

Draft resolution:

Taking into account that the term of office of the Company’s Board is expiring, to elect the following persons as members of the Company’s Board for a new 4 (four) year term of office:

______________ (proposed by [...]) ______________ (proposed by [...]) ______________ (proposed by [...]) ______________ (proposed by [...]) ______________ (proposed by [...]) _______________ (proposed by [...])

ENCLOSED:

- Consolidated and Company's management report of the year 2025, annual financial statements and confirmation of persons responsible for the financial statements;

- A report of an independent Auditor on the financial statements;

- Limited assurance report on sustainability reporting;

- Draft of profit (loss) allocation for the year 2025;

- General voting ballot.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801

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