PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division recently welcomed former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, his wife, Colleen Nunn, and their daughter and ship sponsor Michelle Nunn, for a visit to the shipyard. The visit included a construction update and tour of the future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133), a Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer named in honor of the senator, and marked their return to Ingalls following the ship’s keel authentication ceremony.

“It was an honor to welcome Sen. Nunn and Michelle Nunn to Ingalls to see first-hand the progress taking place on DDG 133 and to highlight the ship’s advancing construction path toward launch,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Blanchette said. “Our shipbuilders take tremendous pride in building a ship that will carry Sen. Nunn’s name and his legacy of enduring commitment to national defense.”

During the 24 years of service in the U.S. Senate, Nunn became one of the nation’s most influential voices on defense policy. He spearheaded major initiatives including Department of Defense Reorganization Act and the Nunn‑Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, which led to the deactivation of more than 7,600 nuclear warheads from former Soviet Union republics. The future USS Sam Nunn honors this legacy of strengthening America’s defense and advancing global security.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/former-sen-sam-nunn-visits-ingalls-shipbuilding-for-update-on-his-namesake-destroyer/.

Nunn expressed appreciation for the shipbuilders working to bring DDG 133 to life. “It is exciting and deeply humbling to see this powerful destroyer taking shape and to witness the exceptional craftsmanship of the Ingalls team,” Nunn said. “I am grateful for the vital role Ingalls plays in ensuring our nation’s strength and readiness.”

Future USS Sam Nunn (DDG 133) is the fifth Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyer to be built at Ingalls. Flight III destroyers incorporate substantial design and system upgrades including the AN/SPY 6(V)1 Air and Missile Defense Radar and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System that significantly enhance the U.S. Navy’s integrated air and missile defense capabilities and ensure readiness against evolving threats well into the 21st century.

To date, Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered 36 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the U.S. Navy, including the first Flight III, USS Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125) and Ted Stevens (DDG 128). The four Flight III destroyers currently under construction include: Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129), George M. Neal (DDG 131), Sam Nunn (DDG 133), and Thad Cochran (DDG 135). Additionally, Ingalls is in early pre-planning and material procurement phases for John F. Lehman (DDG 137), Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139), Ernest E. Evans (DDG 141), Charles French (DDG 142), Richard J. Danzig (DDG 143), Intrepid (DDG 145) and Robert Kerrey (DDG 146).

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

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Contact:

Kimberly Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@HII-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c4fdca5-f68d-4661-8557-f76fb619755a